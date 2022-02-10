KCSO deputies make shocking discovery during smuggling arrest

In the midst of last week’s ice storm, Kerr County Sheriff’s deputies were able to intercept a dangerous human smuggling operation that included 14 non-citizens being smuggled in the bed of a pickup truck, while four non-citizen minors were inside the vehicle.
“Once again, we are faced with the thoughtless disregard for human life shown by human smugglers,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said. “This kind of activity is a cruel type of criminal enterprise. With the icing conditions on the Interstate that day, one patch of ice could have meant the loss of 17 lives, and perhaps many more had the smuggler hit another vehicle. Smugglers show little care for their cargo, even children in this case, placing money ahead of peoples’ lives.
“It must be stopped, and we will continue to intercept these criminals, develop intelligence, and submit smuggling cases for felony prosecution.”
According to Leitha, his deputies were alerted to the situation when a motorist spotted what they believed to be “multiple” riders in the bed of a pickup on Interstate 10 eastbound, outside of Kerrville.
Leitha said two deputies were dispatched to the area and were able to stop the reported vehicle near Mile Marker 505 with the assistance of Texas Department of Public Safety highway patrol.
“After affecting a traffic stop, deputies observed multiple people in the bed of the truck, attempting to hide underneath blankets, cardboard and other items,” Leitha said. “Additional law enforcement backup arrived to process the scene, removing all occupants from the vehicle, including two individuals being smuggled inside a metal toolbox.”
Leitha said a total of 17 subjects were placed in custody, including the driver, including 12 non-citizen adults and four non-citizen children ages 8, 12, 14 and 14.
“After interviewing the subjects, it was determined that they had come across the Mexico border with the intent of being smuggled deeper into the United States,” Leitha said. “All subjects who were being smuggled were released to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.”
Misael Jesus Santiago Hernandez, 22, also a non-citizen, was arrested for 16 counts of human smuggling, Leitha said. Hernandez was booked n the Kerr County jail on bonds totaling $440,000.
“Upon interview, Mr. Hernandez admitted to crossing the border with the group and was provided a vehicle to convey the group to San Antonio,” Leitha said.
Additional charges may be added, as this investigation continues, Leitha said. He added that as in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial.
“The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office thanks our interagency partners at Texas DPS Highway Patrol who assisted on this case,” Leitha said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.