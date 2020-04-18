Sheriff thankful, not surprised by thoughtful citizens

Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer is humbled, but not surprised, by the show of support and appreciation bestowed upon his department during the COVID-19 crisis.
“It’s a scary time to fight an enemy you can’t see,” Hierholzer said.
But the simple acts of kindness, such as a Thursday morning delivery of breakfast tacos sent to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office by anonymous donors are reassuring to him and his deputies as they continue to protect and serve the community at risk of their own health.
“We don’t even know who it is,” Hierholzer said. “It’s a group of ladies, who wanted to do something to honor first responders and, at the same time, help local businesses. So they are purchasing either lunch or breakfast from local restaurants and having it delivered to our department.”
Hierholzer said the donors do not want any recognition and will not identify themselves.
“I think that is about as good as you can get,” Hierholzer said. “It goes right along with the true sense of giving and caring that exists in this community.”
Does he want or expect gifts, cards or appreciation? Absolutely not, he said.
“No matter the danger, we have always done this job because we feel called to do it. We want to serve,” Hierholzer said. “The little things, like these breakfast tacos, or notes from citizens … that’s just icing on the cake.”
Hierholzer said other groups of citizens are dropping by comfort items or protective gear, as well.
“We have people who are wanting to make masks for us. We had one man bring in a box of N95 masks to us,” Hierholzer said. “He had them in his garage and thought law enforcement could probably use them.”
In this trying time of crisis and uncertainty, Hierholzer said it is touching to see the “best of people” shine throughout the community.
“People may think of first responders as being ‘macho,’ but we have family, too,” Hierholzer said. “And none of them (officers and jailers) want to take it home to their loved ones, but yet we have a job to do … just like the nurses and doctors.”
Hierholzer said the COVID-19 crisis has changed the way his department operates.
“We’ve stocked up on lots of disinfectant,” Hierholzer said. “Everything gets disinfected multiple times a day. We’ve taught our guys to use social distancing on regular calls and encourage them not to go ‘hands on’ if it’s not necessary. They’ve all been issued (N95) masks. They all have gloves and sanitizer. In all my 40 years, I have never seen anything like this before.”
However, he said he knows Kerr County and the nation will emerge from the current crisis stronger.
“I think this situation has taught us a lot,” Hierholzer said, “even if it is just to appreciate what we have.”
For now, the sheriff will do his part to protect the protectors on the street and in the jail, and, like the rest of the nation, will pray for relief from the virus to come soon.
