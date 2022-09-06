P2K preparing laugh-out-loud farce for Cailloux stage

Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, is planning another spectacular production for the stage of the Cailloux Theater. Ken Ludwig’s hilarious farce “Leading Ladies” will open on Friday, Sept. 16.
“Leading Ladies” tells the fast-paced tale of “Jack” and “Leo,” two tired thespians traipsing through the U.S. on an ill-fated Shakespearean tour when they stumble onto a scheme to portray two long-lost relatives of an aging dowager to scam the inheritance she has offered.
Their plan goes awry when they discover that the missing “Nephews” are actually “Nieces,” but they are undaunted, and take on the personae of “Maxine” and “Stephanie” without missing a beat.
All goes well until love enters the picture, and complicates the already absurd situation.
The show stars Jared Stephens and Derek Meier as “Leo/Maxine” and “Jack/Stephanie,” joined by Megan Ellisor and Jesirae Kesler as “Meg” and “Audrey.” R. Sheldon Boyce portrays “Duncan,” Meg’s current intended, and Louise Vermillion steals the stage as “Florence,” the target of the scam.
The cast also includes Judd Vermillion as “Doc” and Brad Gilbert as “Butch,” plus an ensemble of Joan Bryson, David Cummings, Jared Graf, Jim Mullins, Stephanie O’Connor, Courtney Ray, Leighton Sterling, Andrew Snyder, and Cindy Vennes.
The production is directed by Amy Goodyear and features a remarkable scenic design by Judd Vermillion and costumes by Diane Royce Smith and Kevin Nixon.
Tickets to enjoy “Leading Ladies” at the Cailloux Theater are $24 and $27, with discounts for students and children. All seats are reserved, and can be purchased at the Cailloux Box Office, (830) 896-9393 or online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where convenience fees will apply.
In addition to being Kerrville’s Community Theater, Playhouse 2000, Inc. manages and programs the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts on behalf of the City of Kerrville. More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
