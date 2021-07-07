KPD celebrating 85th anniversary, public invited to July 7 celebration

The Kerrville Police Department celebrates its 85th birthday on July 7 with a 4:30 p.m. ceremony at the current Police Department headquarters, but it has not been a straight line from the incorporation of the City of Kerrville in 1889 to a July 1936 City Council meeting when city officials established the office of the Chief of Police.
“We recognize that date of July 7, 1936 as our ‘unofficial’ birthday,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, public information and community services officer at KPD.
The ceremony was planned to feature a ribbon-cutting; and organizers also promised refreshments including hot dogs and snow cones.
Kerrville’s law enforcement needs were served by City Marshals from 1889 to 1908, Lamb said.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office provided law enforcement from 1908 to July 1936, both inside the city and in the rest of Kerr County.
Lamb said his research into early newspaper articles, mainly in the former Kerrville Mountain Sun, showed Kerrville did employ city police officers prior to 1936, and the current KPD leadership recognizes that.
“Various sources refer to the officers as ‘town officers’ or ‘city patrolmen’ or ‘motorcycle police’,” Lamb said, “And three of the first four Kerrville police chiefs had prior service as Kerrville police.”
City Marshals
Lamb unearthed the following list of City Marshals for Kerrville and their dates of service to the city:
• John P. Grider, from Oct. 31, 1889 to May 17, 1890;
• John Hawkins, from May 17, 1890 to April 8, 1896;
• J. F. Thomas, from April 8, 1896, to May 15, 1904;
• W. G. Peterson, from April 5, 1904 to April 3, 1906;
• J. T. Ligon, from April 2, 1906 to April 1, 1908;
• And J. P Grider, April 1, 1908 to May 11, 1908.
Police chiefs
According to Lamb’s research, Emil Habecker II was named the first official Chief of Police in 1936. He served with the Texas Border Patrol and as a game warden and prior service as a “town officer.” He was hired at a salary of $100 per month, and was in office 14 months before he was arrested and charged with murdering a forgery suspect he had in custody for questioning.
Lamb said Habecker claimed the suspect struck him first, while at the station, and Habecker defended himself. The suspect died from a fractured skull sustained in the fight. Habecker surrendered; was charged and released on bond, according to the reports, but a grand jury failed to indict him; and he resigned the office of Police Chief.
Edwin Sublett was named chief in November 1937 and resigned only four weeks later. The reasons weren’t clear.
J. T. “Tommie” Shannon became chief and served until August 1939. News reports said Shannon was a former motorcycle officer in San Antonio; and served as a game warden; as well as serving as a “city police officer” in 1936-37.
Walter Moss was chief for August 1939, then took the assistant chief position for several years when Porter Askew was made chief in September. Askew was unanimously “elected” by the city commission and served for almost 12 years.
Moss again became police chief in March 1942 when Askew enlisted in the Armed Forces in World War II; after Moss had served as assistant chief for 12 years.
Alton Hardin was hired as chief when Moss resigned to take a job with the State Liquor Control Board. Hardin was promoted from assistant chief to chief and held the position for four years.
Moss stepped back in as acting chief for about a month when Hardin left. News reports in March 1947 said the Kerrville Police Department had four officers then – Lawrence Gibson, Fred Luckemeyer, Grady Martin and a new hire, Carl Fourton.
E.V. Garrison became chief for about five months March-July 1947. The news reports at the time said he was a Highway Patrol Officer before serving as a pilot in World War II; and he resigned the Kerrville post to return to active duty in the military.
W. M. Hobbs was appointed acting chief in July 1947, and the position became “permanent.” He served until May 1949, leading a department that still had only four officers. News reports said Hobbs and the other officers were asked by City Council to resign following reports of “rough treatment of people who had been arrested.”
City officials started over by hiring Henry Grady Thompson in May 1949 and he served to April 1952. After almost three years in office, he died suddenly and was described as someone “all the city residents knew and appreciated.”
Ed Smith served for two months as acting chief after Thompson’s death, promoted from being an officer in the department.
Moss returned as chief of police May 1952 to November 1962, for what would be his lengthiest term of service, 10 years.
M. M. “Bo” Calvert was chief December 1962 to May 1967, coming from Waco. He resigned to return to Waco law enforcement.
Joe Harvey Newcomer was hired as chief July 1967 and served until December that year, based on his law enforcement service in Uvalde, Bandera County, and as a Special Texas Ranger. He died of a heart attack while in office here.
Bill Brandon, formerly a lieutenant with KPD, was appointed next, and served December 1967 to May 1971. He resigned and left law enforcement for a while but later worked for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronald Wayne Cooper was hired as chief away from Baytown PD, and served here May 1971 to March 1976.
Scott Evans was Kerrville’s Chief of Police April 1976 to August 1989, after he joined the department in 1968. News reports said he was reassigned to the rank of captain in 1989 and continued to serve that rank until he retired in 1996.
Rosie McCray served as chief of police September 1989 to January 1990. She was hired as a dispatcher in 1972; and five months later became KPD’s first black patrol officer, a position she held until June 1977 when she was promoted to lieutenant. She held that position until her retirement on Jan. 31, 1995. She was appointed as police chief following a department re-organization, until council hired a new one.
Louis A. “Allwin” Barrow was chief January 1990 to January 1994, hired out of the Beaumont PD. He left Kerrville to be chief at another city’s department.
Chuck Dickerson was Kerrville police chief March 1992 to August 2003, promoted after 16 years with the local department. He oversaw many changes including moving the local PD to the building it now occupies (it formerly housed the Kerrville Bus Company).
Rob McCutcheon was chief for one year until August 2004, part of his 32 years of service to Kerrville, until he retired in 2007.
John Young was hired as chief in August 2004, after retiring from police positions in Dallas, Mansfield and Colleyville. He also conducted a department reorganization and the initiation of community outreach programs such as the Citizen Police Academy. He retired in 2014 after 38 years of service in law enforcement.
David Knight was Kerrville’s police chief January 2015 to September 2020, selected from within the ranks following Young’s retirement. He served in at least five positions in KPD, and as chief for more than five years before retiring in 2020 after more than 25 years of service.
Curtis Thomason was serving as assistant chief, and was acting chief for about four months until council chose the next chief. He is still serving today.
Chris McCall was hired as KPD chief in December 2020, coming out of more than 20 years of service and retirement after serving in Hobbs, N.M. It’s an indication of the growth of Kerrville that he was among more than 150 applicants for this job.
