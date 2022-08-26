Library to host ‘Founder’s Day’ event

The public is invited to a Founder’s Celebration at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Beginning at 2 p.m. local historian Dr. Bill Rector will speak on the life of Mary Elizabeth Holdsworth Butt, for whom the library is named. He will highlight her lasting contributions to the community and the library.
There will also be a display featuring photographs, information and memorabilia related to the construction and dedication of the library when it was completed in the summer of 1967. There also will be live music and refreshments.
Mary Holdsworth Butt was married to Howard Butt Sr., founder of the H-E-B Grocery chain that began in Kerrville in the early 20th Century.
She was born in Feb. 1903 in Loma Vista, Zavala County, in the Rio Grande Valley. She moved with her parents to Kerrville when she was nine years old. She graduated from Tivy High School and attended the University of Texas in Austin. She returned to Kerrville to teach in the mid-1920’s in both Kerrville and Center Point schools.
She married local grocery entrepreneur Howard Butt in 1924. His mother Frances Butt had earlier founded the first family-owned grocery store in Kerrville.
In 1929 Mary and Howard moved to Brownsville, and later relocated to Harlingen where he continued to grow the family’s grocery business. They had three children while living in the valley and later had a fourth child who died shortly after birth.
In the following years, as her husband’s business continued to grow, she became involved in several projects to address the health and educational needs of children in the South Texas area. She was deeply moved by the debilitating poverty caused to area families by the Great Depression and segregation. She also worked tirelessly to address the inadequate library facilities in the valley.
She started the State Crippled Children’s Program using her dining room as the office and also served on the local child welfare board.
In 1940 the family moved to Corpus Christi when the company headquarters relocated. Again she became involved in several community non-profits and other activities.
She was instrumental in the organization of several agencies to serve children and others in need including local branches of the YMCA, the Nueces County home for the aged, a day care facility for black children in Corpus Christi, a juvenile center separate from the jail and a local tuberculosis hospital for the Corpus Christi area. She also helped organize the local branch of the American Cancer Society.
She testified before the Texas Legislature several times seeking financial help for the needs of agencies with which she worked. In 1934 she and her husband established the H.E. Butt Foundation, one of the earliest philanthropic foundations in Texas, which provided funding for libraries and recreational facilities, and to fund public school programs, in 1948.
In 1955 Mary Holdsworth Butt was appointed to the state’s governing board for mental hospitals where she championed mental health issues and policies and traveled to every mental health hospital and state school in Texas. What she saw was shocking. The facilities lacked food, furnishings, cleanliness and adequate medical care. Everything she saw was substandard. She spent the next 26 years fighting for better treatment, more resources and a move toward community-based mental health services for the mentally ill and mentally disabled in the state.
In 1949 she, along with Dr. Robert Sutherland (director of the Hogg Foundation of Mental Health founded by Ima Hogg in 1940) and Margaret Scarbrough (wife of Austin retailer Lemuel Scarbrough and founder of the Scarbrough Foundation) organized and hosted the first Conference of Texas Foundations and Trusts (later known as the Conference of Southwest Foundations and now known as Philanthropy Southwest) which coordinates philanthropic giving so as to avoid duplication and promote the exchange of ideas and strategies in a multi-state area.
Texas became the first state to have such an organization and the idea was duplicated by many states and regional philanthropic movements around the U.S.
Mary Holdsworth Butt passed away Oct. 6, 1993 in Corpus Christi at the age of 90 and is buried at Glen Rest Cemetery in Kerrville.
The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is located at 505 Water Street in Kerrville. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturdays and closed on Sundays. For more information contact the library at (830) 258-1274.
