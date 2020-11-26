What are adults hoping to find under the tree?

In case some men (and women) reading this foresee themselves standing confused in the middle of some Kerrville-area store, looking for almost-last-minute Christmas gifts for wives or husbands, mothers or dads and “significant others,” the following information might help.
We took an informal survey of a few area residents of various ages to get some answers to the question, “What do you REALLY want for Christmas?”
There’s a two-part short answer this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the Christmas outlook a lot; and it isn’t always something that can be wrapped up in a box.
Nick Villanueva, now retired after an active working life, said the only thing he could think of was, to get a new set of golf clubs. He didn’t name a brand or exact types of clubs. Just the possibility of a new set seemed pleasing to think about.
Amy Henley of Kerrville said the main thing she’d like somebody else to take care of, for her, would be to have someone else clean all the windows of her home.
Ron Hackett didn’t take long to think about this, before answering, “My family is all getting together using ‘Zoom’ because we’re all scattered from San Diego to Austin to San Antonio to Kerrville. Really, the presence of family is enough.”
Waverly Jones, who works on the staff at the Dietert Center, had a couple pretty specific wishes.
“My ultimate Christmas gift would be paying off the mortgage on our house, specifically because my husband could get off the road and be home more,” she said.
But she also added finishing their remodeling of that house; and maybe going shopping for some clothes that aren’t on the clearance rack.
And she added this wish for others, that she could buy out both HEB stores and have an 18-wheeler or two, to take all that food and give it away to every household in Kerrville.
David Baxter, who works for Kerrville Public Utility Board, said everybody who knows him well already knows his passion is for 1970s muscle cars. And with no hesitation, he said there’s a particular one he doesn’t have and still wants – “a 1970 Dodge Challenger convertible with a 426 hemi 4-speed.”
Mary Palacio of Kerrville had to think about it, but only for a short time, and answered, “a propane-fueled cooking grill to add to the family’s holiday cookouts.”
Mary Beaver, who operates a local hair salon, said, on behalf of women and men everywhere, “a massage, because so many people are so stressed out now.”
Jody Grinstead, a wife and mother of school-aged children, and nicknamed “the boss” at the Kerr County Courthouse because she’s administrative assistant to the County Judge, didn’t take long to give her answer. She’d really like a maid to clean her house. She says she likes everything to have a place and everything to be in its place at home.
And then there’s Ray Buck, manager at the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, on one hand a good example of why wives find it hard to shop for husbands. He first was quiet and thoughtful, and said he doesn’t need anything, not anything at all, because he’s so lucky to be loved by Ann. It would be good to see the grandkids from his and Ann’s families, he said, but COVID isn’t allowing that.
In his favor in a major way, though, is his already established gift to his wife of giving her one present on each of the “12 days of Christmas” and personally writing her a short poem for each of those days, ending with a big one on Dec. 25.
Somehow, “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year” doesn’t seem to be enough to cover it all this year. Remember Christmas letters and actual personal notes in holiday cards? Maybe we should think about writing a little or phoning, to reconnect more, in some of the ways we still have left this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.