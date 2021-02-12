Mardi Gras at Arcadia Live! set for Feb. 16

The Arcadia Live revives Mardi Gras in downtown Kerrville this year.
Plan to attend this Tuesday evening event filled with creole food, traditional Mardi Gras drinks, and Austin’s top-rated Zydeco band for more than 20 years, Dr. Zog.
Mardi Gras at the Arcadia Live! will be held Tuesday, Feb. 16. The fun begins at 5 p.m., followed by fresh hot creole food served up starting at 6 p.m. with Dr. Zog taking the stage at 7 p.m.
Be sure to dress in your best Mardi Gras garb to be entered into the costume contest, because the winner takes home some awesome prizes.
Tickets are $20 and on sale now at www.thearcadialive.org/calendar/. Tickets are limited to practice safe social distancing so be sure to buy ahead of time.
The Arcadia Theatre, overlooking the Guadalupe River, has been a cultural cornerstone and the locale for generations of stories for Kerrville, Texas since it was built in 1926.
Arcadia Live is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
The Arcadia Live! non-profit, plans to give this historic theatre new life in its next century by reclaiming its status as a hub for the community and showcasing classic films, live music, comedy shows, and private functions.
If you would like more information regarding this event, call Stacie Leporati at 285-6044 or email at events@thearcadialive.org.
