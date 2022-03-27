‘Eyes, ears and boots on the ground’

After the controversial 2020 Presidential Election, Harris County resident Melissa Conway was recruited by the Republican National Committee to head up a statewide experimental election integrity effort and was in Kerrville Friday afternoon to share her experiences and encourage those in attendace at a Republican Women Kerr County luncheon to become volunteer election workers.
Conway was hired by the RNC in 2021 to lead the GOP initiative in the State of Texas.
“As I’ve traveled across the state, I’ve seen anxiety at an all-time high,” Conway said. “I’ve seen frustration and shear anger, actually, and it comes down to a few defining moments in our recent past … the catalyst being 2020 and those elections and people who turned out in droves to wield those powerful swords of their vote and woke up to realize that maybe, just maybe, it didn’t make the difference that they thought it would.”
She said while conspiracy theories emerged among some voters, the reality was that the ballot counting process itself across the nation was inadequate in some places, which posed questions when ballot boxes were missing or left overnight when ballot counting was halted in large cities.
The current rate of inflation and wartime actions abroad are also fueling uncertainty and fears.
“I call it a whiplash moment, where we went from having the strongest economy to where we are today,” Conway said. “So, while I talk about the heaviness of where we are in the country, I am really here to inspire you.”
Conway described herself as an “advocate” for her chosen causes before becoming the RNC Texas Election Integrity State Director for the RNC, and as an advocate she wanted to work to help elect candidates that would protect the state’s constitution, but was not seeing the desired success.
“I wanted to know why and it’s because even in the great State of Texas, that something is incredibly broken with our election systems and there’s been this disconnect,” Conway said. “So, being solutions-oriented, I realized we can’t protect even the quality of our lives if we don’t get our elections straightened out.”
Then last summer while speaking at a state Republican convention on her concerns about elections integrity, Conway was approached by RNC representatives who asked her to come to work for them.
While she initially refused, Conway eventually agreed to meet with RNC officials.
“Now being a couple of decades older than most anyone that the RNC typically hires, I went in all bold and I let them know that Texas is a grassroots-oriented state from the bottom up and that’s how we process everything, including elections, and that’s the only fix that’s going to happen and if they had anything else in mind, don’t bother coming here,” Conway said. “Surprisingly, they still liked me.”
Conway said she was offered the job and accepted and was sent back to Texas to “be an experiment” in improving the election system within the state.
Conway said while she had been frustrated with the lack of assistance the RNC had offered within the State of Texas regarding elections, she found out during her meeting something she said she was not aware of, even though she had worked for years to advance the security of elections within the state.
“The RNC for nearly 40 years was legally blocked and prevented from protecting our elections,” Conway said. “The reality is, that because of a dissent decree that existed, the RNC could not be engaged in prosecuting any election fraud or even in the training or placing any election workers or poll watchers. That has left you and me at the mercy of a state chair that has to carry the weight of that.”
With the lifting of the dissent decree in 2018, Conway said the weight now is placed on individual county officials to ensure proper staffing, training and oversight is provided within the election process they oversee.
In her new capacity with the RNC, Conway said it is now her job to help Republican chairs in each county understand the 1,200-page state election code, be versed on the election process and assist in registering new voters.
“Election integrity has a full spectrum of issues, all the way from election workers that really don’t know the law and really don’t know how to run a polling location. They really refuse to check IDs,” Conway said. “All the way to the other end that is malicious fraud.”
As an election day poll worker in Harris County, Conway said she personally witnessed tens of thousands of mail-in ballots that were not handled appropriately in 2020.
“This went on for nine consecutive days and they were being picked up without a chain of custody,” Conway said. “We’ve learned a lot since 2020 and it was a really good opportunity to examine where we have weaknesses, where we have vulnerabilities.”
She said after the 2020 election, the RNC performed a seven-month study of the process.
“What they found was COVID was the gateway to which election officials began circumventing the systems and trying and testing new systems, which gave them more overreach and made it more difficult to have a secure election system,” Conway said. “If we can’t have a secure election, then who are we as Americans?”
Conway then encouraged all attendees at the luncheon to consider becoming poll workers.
“There’s many places along the full spectrum of election preparation where you can come and serve and work,” Conway said.
She said the RNC “autopsy” of the 2020 election revealed that the best way to protect elections is to have “eyes and ears and boots on the ground” at every single phase of the election process.
“Your shear presence is a deterrent (for bad behavior),” Conway said. “It’s a deterrent because we never showed up before. We’ve taken for granted that our state and our country is safe. You don’t have to be someone who knows 1,200 of pages of our election code or the 67 pages that were just passed. If you attend the trainings, we will equip you with the skills that you need to be effective.”
Conway said she is highly encouraged about the future for Texas Republicans, saying that the RNC has partnered with the state party in a way she has never seen before.
“The state party is now investing at the county level,” Conway said. “To partner up with our fourth cord, which is the grass roots to ensure collectively the eyes, ears and boots on the ground are well-trained, well-equipped, well-resourced and there is no failure in the system.”
To provide more encouraging words to RWKC guests about the RNC election integrity program, Conway said the program was first rolled out in Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin was elected as governor and Winsome Earle-Sears was elected as lieutenant governor.
In Texas, Conway said the election integrity program was in place during the Texas Primary Election in March and proved to be successful as well by ensuring continuous counting of the votes and not allowing ballots to sit for days uncounted.
In addition, she said her team was able to identify equipment issues, which she helped get fixed, and provided proper staffing when election sites were not scheduled with an election judge.
Conway said in preparation for the November General Election and future elections, she and her team will be assessing each Texas county’s election training, skills and staffing to help ensure election integrity from the county level to the state level.
“We identify strengths and weaknesses and provide resources, tools and trainings,” Conway said. “There are seven different training tracks given through the lens of election integrity.”
In closing, Conway urged those in attendance to volunteer to assist as election judges, poll workers and poll watchers and assured the they would be provided with all of the training they need, highlighting that volunteering in such roles does not mandate the volunteer be on hand for all of early voting and on election day. She said four-hour shifts are available.
For more information on how to volunteer, citizens should contact the Republican Party of Kerr County by phone at (830) 792-5151 or via e-mail at kerrcountygop@gmail.com.
