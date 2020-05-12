Free COVID-19 testing offered Thursday

Kerr County has been approved for a third round of free, mobile testing for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus this Thursday, May 14.
Texas Military Department personnel will conduct the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. clinic at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy. 27 in Kerrville.
Kerr County residents will be able to receive free, drive-through tests to see if they have contracted the virus, but they must complete an advance screening to qualify for an appointment. No tests will be provided to those who just drive up on testing day.
Those who are eligible for the test without needing a prescription from a physician are those who are experiencing any of the primary symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever or cough. All patients will remain in their cars throughout the entire process.
To register for an initial screening and a time to be tested in the drive-through clinic on Thursday, visit www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 within 48 hours of the testing date.
According to Kerr County Emergency Services Coordinator William B. Thomas, there will be TMD personnel on hand for this clinic and they expect to run between 40-120 individual tests.
In their first two testing clinics at The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, there were 107 Kerr County residents tested on May 2 and another 117individuals tested on May 8.
The first round of testing yielded 2 positive cases of COVID-19 for Kerr County. Results from the second date of testing last Friday are still pending and will be announced as soon as they are available, Thomas said.
To date, Kerr County has had 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – 5 of which have recovered but the last few of which were deemed community spread, meaning they were infected by person-to-person transmission.
With the low number of cases, some local businesses have been given the green light to gradually open up their operations at partial capacity.
“It’s easy to feel like things are finally returning to normal, but they’re not really,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly. He emphasized that, as a community, “We’ve done good. I’m proud of everyone, but we still have a long way to go.”
It’s important now more than ever that Kerr County citizens be vigilant as they work toward our new normal, Kelly said. “Sometimes, I tell folks to just be good Texans and keep their distance – 6 feet is good,” the judge said. “I also encourage people to continue to wear some sort of masks, or at least bandanas, when out in public. It’s just common courtesy in case you are an asymptomatic carrier, so that you don’t infect others. And, don’t forget: sanitize, sanitize, sanitize!”
