County sets hearing on budget, tax increase

A lengthy Kerr County Commissioners’ Court meeting on Monday saw the approval of proposed FY2023-24 budget and proposed tax rate, salaries for elected officials, an across-the-board pay increase for all county employees and other salary adjustments. It included a report from the City of Ingram on the status of their municipal police department.
Kerr County commissioners approved the posting of the proposed FY 2023-24 budget on Monday morning which includes a 5 percent across-the-board wage adjustment for all county employees and an additional wage adjustment for road and bridge, sheriff’s deputies and, as per county policy, an increase of $9,433 for the sheriff. The proposed salary schedule of elected officials was approved for publication in today’s Hill Country Community Journal.
They also resolved a salary grievance filed by County Treasurer Tracy Soldan by providing a supplement to her for assuming the duties of handling payroll, rather than increasing her salary. A public hearing on the budget was set for 9:45 a.m. Aug. 28.
In order to fund next year’s proposed budget Kerr County taxpayers will see a proposed tax increase of 2 cents … from the current $0.4051 per $100 valuation to $0.4250 per $100 valuation. Each 1 cent increase raises approximately $500,000 in new revenue, according to Kerr County Auditor Tanya Shelton. Shelton presented the court with an updated version of the budget based on several recent workshops.
“This will maintain the 25 percent in actual reserves recommended by the state. The proposed budget has a $8.5 million deficit over the expected revenue,” Shelton said. The county will use additional excess funds they have in the bank, ARPA funds, tax anticipation bonds, grant funding and other funds to make up the difference needed.
Shelton explained that most of the increase in the budget is for salaries, but includes increasing the county’s contingency fund back from $500,000 to $750,000 in previous budgets. The contingency fund is for unbudgeted or emergency use if needed.
Road and Bridge equipment, information technology upgrades and a rescue boat for the volunteer fire departments will be funded by the tax anticipation bonds which will pay out over a seven-year period.
“I appreciate what ya’ll have done. I know we’ve thrown you a lot of curve balls,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris after Shelton finished her presentation.
Kerr County Tax Assessor Collector Bob Reeves told the court that they would have to raise the proposed tax rate to $0.4892 per $100 valuation before it would trigger a public vote, so they were well under that cap.
“The $0.4250 (42 ½ cents) tax rate will get you to your goal,” Reeves said.
County Judge Rob Kelly pointed out this is the first time since he and Commissioner Harris came onboard the commissioners’ court that the “no new tax revenue” tax rate will increase, and pointed out that when he became county judge in 2017 the tax rate at that time was $0.5150 ($.09 or 9 cents higher than the proposed new rate this year).
Reeves also pointed out that persons over 65 who have their tax rates frozen will see no increase in county tax rates…taxes will only increase based on property value increases. As other taxing entities like the cities and water districts set tax rates then their overall taxes could increase.
“We made some pretty big adjustments in the last two budget workshops which can now go to salaries,” Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew expressed concern about using projected grant money in SB22 for salary increases in the sheriff’s office.
“It’s going to come back and bite us,” Belew said.
Kelly agreed. “Next year’s not going to be any better.”
“I don’t think anyone out there can expect us to continue to do this,” Harris added.
Ingram Police status
Ingram City Secretary Ruby Nix appeared before the court to give them an update on the status of the Ingram Police Department. Nix said the turnover in staff in the police department was partially caused by the changes in leadership in the city.
“Every time we get a new mayor, that person tells the police department they are going to be de-funded and they leave,” Nix said. Nix pointed out that Ingram only had its own law enforcement agency since 1982, when the original Ingram City Marshal’s Office was created, and up until that point the sheriff’s office had provided law enforcement to the city residents.
“We are attempting to rebuild our department,” Nix said, “but right now we only have one officer who can patrol the streets and one in the office.” She later admitted that the one officer they have is currently on FMLA (family medical leave).
She accused the sheriff’s department of “pawning off calls that require paperwork to their one officer, so he quits.” She also said the suggestion made at an earlier commissioners’ meeting that the City of Ingram’s taxes be used to contract with the sheriff’s department for coverage would be “double taxation.”
Nix said the City of Ingram cannot afford to pay more since the City of Kerrville is raising the fees to transport wastewater from the Ingram system to the Kerrville treatment plant and pointed out the city is already paying for animal control services from the county. She said any available revenue the city might have needs to be put into infrastructure improvements within the city limits.
Sheriff Leitha responded to Nix’s report to the commissioners.
“Since you opened the door,” Leitha said.
“I’ve seen five police chiefs in Ingram since I took office (Jan. 2021), but I concentrate on narcotics and more serious crimes,” Leitha said.
Leitha said he didn’t remember any discussion of the issues in Ingram having any impact on his budget this year.
“I’m not sure that the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is obligated to patrol the City of Ingram,” Leitha said.
“You spoke to the issue of double taxation. Several small entities in the state contract with sheriff’s departments for law enforcement,” Leitha told Nix.
“I really want the public to know what taxes pay for in this county,” Leitha said. He then went over the list of 30-plus departments in the county which are funded through the county’s budget.
“My issue is that’s it’s not fair to the rest of western district and the rest of the county for a deputy to patrol the City of Ingram,” Leitha added. He told the commissioners that he and his department would do whatever they were asked to do, but that he would be back before the court asking for more deputies and additional vehicles and equipment.
“The problem is the revolving door of chiefs and the city secretary,” Harris added.
Belew asked Nix if she was there to ask for any requests from the county and she said “the only request is more help with the follow-up on reports.”
Kelly pointed out that KCSO provides the same coverage for the county, except for the City of Kerrville and that he has never heard anyone say they wanted to contract for law enforcement.
“If the citizens of Ingram want a change, they have the ability to do that. If they want enhanced law enforcement, then they need to have a municipal police department,” Letz added.
Emergency
Preparedness Expo
Commissioners learned about the upcoming Kerr County Emergency Preparedness Expo on Sept. 30, sponsored by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Dept. Kerr County Office of Emergency Management and the Hill Country Preppers. The event will include representatives from KPUB, CTEC, several vendors and local organizations like the Texas Baptist Men to help residents prepare for various types of disaster.
“This has been a long time coming. We’ve been working on this for a long time. It’s something the public will like,” said Dub Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management Director.
Jury pay increase
Per Chapter 61 of the Texas Government Code and House Bill 3474 signed by Governor Abbott, the county increased jury service fees paid to jurors effective Sept. 1 to $20 for the first day and $60 a day for the second and subsequent days a person serves on a jury, and updated the court order setting the amount of cash on hand for jury funds for the district courts, county court at law and justice of the peace courts.
Other Business
• Formally ordered the state’s Constitutional Amendment Election on Nov. 7, 2023 in Kerr County, approved appointment of judges and alternates, approved the appointment of the Early Voting Ballot Board judge and alternate judge, approved the Central County Station personnel and approved the voting locations for the election;
• Extended the countywide burn ban;
• Approved funding ($2,500) needed to relocate the Kerr County Treasurer’s office into space most recently occupied by the Kerr County Environmental Dept. in the lower level of the courthouse annex;
• Accepted the quarterly report from Veteran Services Advisory Committee member Gary Noller;
• Received information about the annual community HEB sponsored Flu Clinic set for Sept. 6 at the HCYEC;
• Approved the use of the portion of HCYEC complex not set aside for emergency services during the total solar eclipse in April 2024, which may include using River Star Park for tent camping and the RV connections at the center;
• Adopted the District Clerk’s Civil Filing Fees for FY 2023-24;
• Approved a letter of agreement with the Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center to reserve up to 15 rooms to be used in the event of emergency evacuations due to a hurricane per an earlier agreement with San Patricio County;
• Accepted $470.00 in donations to Kerr County Animal Services;
• Accepted donation of two Stalker DSR 2X Radar Units from the Texas Dept. of Public Safety for use by Pct. 3 Constable Paul Gonzales and Pct. 4 Constable Brad Rider;
• Ratified and confirmed bond renewal for Constable Gonzales;
• Approved a new five-year contract between the Kerr County Clerk’s Office and the Department of State Health Services Bureau of Vital Statistics related to the issuance of copies of birth certificates to Texas-born persons;
• Obligated $117,000 of ARPA money for additional payroll costs incurred during the three-day ice storm in January 2023;
• Gave conditional approval on a revision of plat for Hidden Valley Ranch, pending approval from Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District;
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between the county and the DPS Driver agency for the county’s HR department;
• Approved the surplus of 31 Apple iPhones to AT&T First Net for credit on new phones for the Sheriff’s Office.
