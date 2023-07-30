Crime Stoppers making a difference

celebrating the completion of a 16-hour board training activity are members of the Kerr County Crime Stoppers board, from left, Nick LaMontia, Frank Brooksher, Dr. Jane Harris, Bob Taylor, Ken Jacobs, Lisa McCormick, Elizabeth Sheehan and Deputy Clint Massingill. The two ladies in black are Crime Stoppers state representatives. Board members not pictured are Paul Anderson, Glenn Juenke, Ann Moss and Paul Huchton.