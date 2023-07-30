Crime Stoppers making a difference

Crime fighters in the community can arrive dressed in several different uniforms, but the often unsung heroes of crime fighting are just a group of community members who assist law enforcement agencies in finding the perpetrators who need to be prosecuted for crimes committed.
Kerr County Crime Stoppers was established in the mid-1980s to help local law enforcement identify and arrest persons wanted for criminal actions. It is a civilian organization and a 501(c)3 non-profit with a board of 12 local residents who manage the program with the help of a law enforcement coordinator and non-voting members from law enforcement and schools in this area.
Campus Crime Stoppers programs are active in all three local secondary school districts, Kerrville, Center Point and Ingram, with designated coordinators on each of the campuses who take action when tips come into the hotline or web about potential dangers on the campuses.
“Last month, for the first time, Kerr County Crime Stoppers hosted a 16-hour board training event for board members from around the state in Kerrville,” said Ken Jacobs, local board president. The event was held at First Baptist Church and had close to 50 attendees from around the state.
“It was exciting for us to host that event. We received an award from Governor Greg Abbott for hosting the event,” Jacobs said.
Funding for the program primarily is from fees attached by both district courts and the county court-at-law judgments that include a flat fee plus, if applicable, can include restitution to Crime Stoppers for any rewards paid out related to the case. Grants and public donations make up the balance of the funding for the program.
“Now that we are coming out of COVID, we really want to start bringing in more community support,” Jacobs said.
Statistics available on July 16 show that since April 1986 a total of 3,007 people have been arrested based on tips to Kerr County Crime Stoppers. Statistics show that 5,403 cases have been cleared and payouts by the local crime stoppers program total over $372,000. Over a million dollars in value of stolen property has been recovered and an estimated $596,530 value of drugs have been seized as the result of tips to Kerr County Crime Stoppers.
In the past the local organization has used excess funds to pay for projects for local law enforcement agencies that were not included in their respective agency budgets.
Several years ago crime stoppers paid for the renovation of an interview room at the current KPD location especially designed for interviewing juveniles. Other funds were provided for radios for first responders in years past. Each year the student programs also benefit from advertising on campuses and, for many years, students have attended the state campus crime stoppers conferences.
All calls are received at the local Crime Stoppers tip line phone number (830) 896-TIPS (8477) or through their website www.kerrtips.com or through the mobile app at www.P3tips.com. You can also like, share, and follow their Facebook page @Kerr Crime Stoppers Inc.
Maintaining the anonymity of the person who provides information that leads to solving a crime has always been at the heart of the Crime Stoppers program from its beginning in Albuquerque, N.M. in the mid-1970s. The phone line is a stand-alone phone instrument which does not provide caller ID and conversations are not recorded. The person who receives the phone call completes a tip information form, makes initial inquiries or asks questions of the caller, and then passes the information to the investigating officer or designated official on a school campus, if appropriate.
Calls are accepted regarding any publicized request for information, such as a “Crime of the Week” or other crimes that the caller has knowledge of. By guaranteeing a caller’s anonym-ity Crime Stoppers allows the caller to give information in a positive atmosphere without the possibility of retaliation, which is a crime itself. By offering cash rewards for information that leads to the indictment or arrest, the program encourages otherwise reluctant callers to provide information. The caller receives a tip number that allows them to pick up the cash reward at a neutral location which maintains the anonymity factor in the help they have provided to law enforcement.
