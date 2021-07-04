Antlers preparing for new season

Tivy football kicks off the regular season at home August 27 hosting Dripping Springs, volleyball serves up the same month and team tennis and cross country will also begin making their presence known so, in preparation for the athletic wars, KISD’s summer strength and conditioning is helping lay the foundation for expected success.
And there are some positive numbers which could be an indication of good vibes.
“There are 380 kids in grades 7-12, boys and girls, who are taking advantage of our strength and conditioning programs this Summer,” said KISD Athletic Director and Tivy head football coach David Jones.
“We had 131 at football camp and all camp numbers are up from years past. The kids should definitely be in better physical shape. Last year with COVID we really didn’t get to work out,” Jones said.
“For football specifically, we had a great off season. We have more 400-pound squatters than in the past and are doing greater weight on power cleans. Regarding 7-on-7, we improved a lot as the season went along. It’s was not only been good offensively, but with some of the inexperienced defensive backs we have it also gave them a lot of experience defending. We’re really executing better.”
While some things associated with COVID protocols are not visible anymore, some are.
“We are still sanitizing things down thoroughly and the custodial staff is doing a great job of maintaining cleanliness,” said Jones.
