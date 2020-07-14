Leitha wins runoff election for sheriff

Retired Texas Department of Safety Narcotics Special Agent Larry Leitha has defeated challenger Elias Garcia in today’s Republican Primary Runoff Election.
Leitha led with 72.90 percent of the vote after the early voting ballots were counted and finished the night with 62.11 percent at 4,394 total votes to Garcia’s 2,680.
Garcia congratulated Leitha on the win.
“I congratulate Larry Leitha on his win,” Eli Garcia said. “We accept everything and respect the voters’ decision, and will move forward. I especially thank my team who worked so hard. We will move forward from here.”
Garcia said earlier on election day, “We are in a wonderful position of acceptance and respect. It’s been a two-year campaign, and our agency and community are worth it.”
When early voting results were made availlable, Leitha was still doing campaign work.
“I was picking up signs at the mall when I got the early voting results,” Leitha said.
But even with a healthy lead early in the night, Leitha said he wasn’t ready to celebrate until the final numbers were in.
“On Super Tuesday in March, I was leading for three quarters of the night, but in the end I was edged into second place, so I wasn’t going to take anything for granted,” Leitha said. “During the primary election, there were five people running, so my goal was to just make the runoff and we did.”
Leitha said the extended campaign season has been difficult, but he is not ready to rest just yet.
“It’s been challenging, trying to navigate the COVID situation and how to campaign, but we worked really hard,” Leitha said. “I’m really proud of our team.”
Leitha said he was proud to have the support of Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Carol Twiss, who narrowly missed out on being in the runoff herself.
“She worked very hard to support me and I really appreciate that,” Leitha said. “She didn’t have to do it. For now, we will take a short break and regroup and then we will resume our campaign again."
While there is no Democratic candidate on the ballot in November, Leitha will face Libertarian Candidate Warren Funk in November.
“We are not going to take anything for granted,” Leitha said. “This has been a 22-month campaign for us and it’s not over yet.”
Leitha said Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer, who is retiring after 20 years, has offered to help prepare Leitha to take over at the helm of the KCSO.
“I’m going to do everything I can to be ready for the job on Day 1,” Leitha said.
The General Election will be held Nov. 3. Hierholzer will complete his final term as sheriff on Dec. 31. The new sheriff will be sworn in on Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.