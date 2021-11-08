Rep. Murr announces re-election campaign

Representative Andrew Murr (R-Junction) formally announced his re-election campaign for State Representative this week.
Representative Murr has been a consistent champion of rural conservative values at the Capitol. This past session, he expanded upon his track record of legislative success and was instrumental in leading the fight to provide nearly $2.8 billion dollars in additional border security funding, provide a 13th check to retired teachers, protect the integrity of our elections system, expand rural healthcare resources, and safeguard religious liberties.
“It’s been my honor to represent rural Texas values and fight to protect our conservative beliefs. The 87th Legislative Session and subsequent special sessions have been some of the most conservative in legislative history, but we have even more work to do. The local communities I represent are still recovering from a national pandemic, destructive weather, and constant federal overreach,” said Representative Murr. “We have a number of big challenges ahead of us and I’m fully committed to meeting these challenges head on.”
Murr shepherded major pieces of legislation to passage during the 87th Legislative Session, including House Bill 365, which provides crucial liability protections to Texas farmers and ranchers and Senate Bill 1, which ensures Texas elections are uniform and consistent, election codes remain up to date, and election technology secure.
Every 10 years, Texas House, Texas Senate, and congressional districts are reapportioned based on population growth identified by the U.S. Census. Recently adopted maps by the Texas Legislature set new legislative district boundaries, with Texas House District 53 now totaling 16 counties and including McCulloch, Pecos, Crane and Upton Counties.
“I’m proud to say that all previous counties in our House district have remained together and we will be welcoming four new counties – Pecos, Crane, Upton and McCulloch – to House District 53.” explained Murr. “I’m grateful for the strong relationships I already have in these communities, and look forward to being a steadfast, fiscally conservative voice for residents of these counties in the Texas House.”
Representative Murr lives on the family ranch near Junction, Texas, with his wife, Amanda, two sons, Coke and Jack, and daughter Caroline Louise. He raises cattle; maintains a general law practice; and is a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Junction.
