New murals accent city’s Urban Trail System

Two new large downtown murals were unveiled last week as part of the “Kerrville Urban Trail System,” eye-catching additions for pedestrians and drivers from the intersection of Water and Clay streets to the intersection of Clay and Jefferson streets. And Jeremy Walther of Pint & Plow on Clay Street hopes this draws more visitors to his outlined “urban trail” idea stretching from Water Street north past the Basement Brewers and other businesses close to downtown.
The mural “reveals” were held for new paintings on Feb. 4, one on the south wall of the Voelkel Engineering building at Water and Clay streets; and the other on the west wall of Napa Auto Parts across Clay Street from the Pint & Plow brewery and restaurant.
The Voelkel building art is a large painting of two boys sitting outside and shelling Hill Country pecans.
At the “reveal,” Walther said the murals were the first tangible projects on Clay Street in the two years since the KUTS project was kicked off.
He said the KUTS project was for livability, walk-ability, and “neighborhood vibrancy in our hometown of Kerrville.”
He said, “It’s a joy to be here in front of this mural to celebrate public art in Kerrville;” and that he hopes this art will be a magnet for KUTS.
Attendees at the mural “reveals” were offered pecans, small burr oak trees they could plant elsewhere, and KUTS-logo magnets.
Artists for the Voelkel Building art were Sarah and Andrew McWilson, who call themselves “Hand in Hand Creative.”
Speakers said they have supported arts in this community for more than 10 years because the arts are important to them.
One woman said, “We all look at art, and have different opinions. But at least we can have a conversation about it. It’s a bridge over the community.”
Austin Dickson from the Hill Country Community Foundation said he chose to live in Kerrville and prioritization of art makes this possible through design and nature and great public art. “Murals are one component of the bigger vision.”
Joe Herring Jr. said he drives by this building every day, and “it’s been fun watching this develop like a film. History is long, a book with many chapters. This is our chapter. Thanks to the Voelkel family and KUTS, and the artists who gave us part of themselves.”
Justin Graham, Kerrville Farmer’s Market and Zanzenberg Farm, told the attendees pecan trees have been feeding human generations for 300 to 500 years.
Like the children pictured here, children depend on a culture to grow and mature, and learn to protect the ecology, Graham said. “There’s a symbolic metaphor here, a tree of life, and it asks, what sort of culture are we contributing to?”
He said the Farmer’s Market downtown is an effort to make the old new again, to bring forth fruit from the land beneath our feet; and thanked the artists for sharing their uniquely creative process.
Vincent Voelkel spoke for his father Lee and uncle Don, and himself, saying they were blessed their building was chosen for this project. “Dad said it has grown on him as he’s seen it change over the weeks,” adding, “It will have different meaning for everyone. But family togetherness still happens every day between my father and uncle.”
Artists McWilson
The artists said two worlds are represented on this mural, nature and man; and they felt compelled to paint in the colors of the river first, then the humans.
Titled “Regenerate,” the words on the mural are about shedding old parts of ourselves and in nature to make room for the “new.” It says, “It comes into focus. We are only passing through - this changing nature I am part of - Shed and renew.”
“Nature recalibrates us. This is all for connection,” Andrew said. “Modern technology is not sufficient. We have to have a deeper connection with one another, to truly invest in each other’s lives.”
He and Sarah always make time for talking; they did that during the painting project, for impromptu conversations.
“On the wall, art speaks of the connection with nature, and connection with people and this special place,” he said.
Mural, Napa building
The reveal party moved north up the street to Pint & Plow where the mural of Kerr County noted citizen Harry Dietert on the wall of the Napa Building across the street was painted by artist Bill Tavis.
Cindy Colbath, representing Napa, said the mural of Dietert in the handmade vehicle he created while living in the Hill Country “is not an advertisement for the business. It was inspired by a photo in Joe Herring’s photo collection taken about 1912 … The paint on the brick is permanent and so are we.”
Artist Bill Tavis
“Harry Dietert built himself his own car to be able to drive into town from his home in the county,” Tavis said. “And I thank Jeremy Walther and KUTS for this opportunity and for making me feel welcome and appreciated by Kerrville.”
Brenda Thompson, executive director of the Dietert Center - named for Harry Dietert – said, “He’d be driving around like crazy, enjoying this. For more than 50 years, the Dietert Center has lived out his mission. The building is closed for now, but we are delivering Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors. We are so pleased and honored with this art.”
Steven Brady Dietert, a family descendant, said he grew up in Kerrville, and thanked everyone for what they are doing here.
“I’m excited about what’s going on along Clay Street. The community is sitting down at a table and drinking beers and talking.
He said Harry Dietert was in the second generation of an immigrant family, that his grandfather ran a cypress mill often mentioned in local history.
Steven’s grandfather, as a teenager, worked for Harry, he said; and noted Harry Dietert’s business, Dietert Foundry Systems, that he started in 1922.
Steven is not a direct descendant of Harry. Steven is an architect living and working in San Antonio, after growing up in farming/ranching.
“Harry Dietert went off, away from Kerrville and was very successful; and then came back to Kerrville. Harry looks pretty cool up there,” he said.
KUTS future plans
Walther said last week the next phase of the urban trail on Clay Street was supposed to be crosswalks on Clay and several cross streets that were to be designed by muralists to be a visual extension of the wall murals, but made with “Thermoplastics” like the city uses for other crosswalks and street markings.
“We’ve also talked about putting up string lights across the streets, like from the Voelkel building to the parking garage, and between Pint & Plow and the Napa building, to point out to pedestrians that something significant is happening there.”
Walther agreed there aren’t any more large blank walls north along Clay Street that could be painted with murals.
“The main problem is, the Clay-Schreiner Street intersection is dangerous for pedestrians. The city started to design a traffic roundabout there, but that’s delayed now,” Walther said. “We started this almost three years ago. And now other parts of the city are working on like projects, like the Doyle neighborhood and their hub of activities there. So a safer pedestrian route might be Water Street to Jefferson to Hays to McFarland, and connect with the Doyle Center. That would give us an opportunity to work with H-E-B on the back side of their building.”
He added any other businesses in the area that have concepts or ideas or funding to add to the pedestrian trail, should call him at Pint and Plow, or email him at kerrvilleurbantrailsystem@gmail.com.
