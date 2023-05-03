Twin Springs final plat rejected by commissioners

A packed courtroom, mostly residents of Eagle Ridge Road, commended county commissioners on Friday afternoon when they learned that the county leaders had decided to deny approval of the final plat on the proposed Twin Springs development on their road.
County Judge Rob Kelly presented a lengthy court order for the commissioners to approve denying the final plat to the developers, citing 10 reasons for the denial as required by law. Citing several sections of the Texas Constitution, Texas Transportation Code and the Texas Local Government Code as the justifying verbiage to reject the plat, Kelly asked the commissioners to reject both the plat and a $2.5 million construction performance bond submitted to the county by the developer.
Kelly presented to the court the reasons and the authority for disapproval of the plat. A major issue in the documentation was the inconsistency of the names of the developers. Some documents list “Lakewood Capital Group” as the owner-developer while other documents submitted to the county list “Kerrville Acquisitions LLC” as the owner-developer. Some of the documents list the name of the development as “Twin Creeks” while others use “Twin Creeks Estates.” Another issue was that the date on the floodplain study done by a local engineering firm was stated incorrectly on the final plat.
“Given the present circumstances, including the size and scope of the proposed subdivision and the dangerous road conditions herein described, it is the determination of the Commissioners’ Court that the submitted plat application, final plat and related bond regarding the subdivision should be disapproved in order to protect the public safety. To do otherwise would result in substantial and unjustifiable risk of loss to the health, safety or welfare of the public in the form of potential property damage, personal injury, or death,” Kelly read from the court order.
Each time paperwork that was insufficient was submitted to the county over the past year, the developer was given the opportunity to correct or update information. Many of the discrepancies in the documentation dealt with names, dates and other significant information provided. Multiple engineering studies by the developer, TxDot and a study paid for by the residents all agreed that the road was substandard and a safety issue. The developer has refused to pay for the upgrade of the road which means the cost of any upgrade would have to be paid for with county tax dollars.
After a short executive session to discuss the proposed order, commissioners approved the order unanimously.
Local attorney Richard Mosty who represents the eight landowners who own property on the three miles of Eagle Ridge Road told the court that the document that was prepared to legally reject the final plat for the subdivision was “superbly written, a superb piece of work.”
The major issues identified in multiple engineering studies done on the development included the narrow road with a base that does not meet county standards which would carry the equipment into the division during the building stage and the increased number of vehicles on the road once the residents moved in.
“I realize how hard this decision has been on all of you. Do we need developers to come in from other states to put in developments that are not in your people’s best interests? There is a big safety concern that needs to be addressed. Just yesterday I saw a huge, I mean big 18-wheeler coming down my road with a big dump truck on the back. I was just hoping nobody was coming from the other direction,” said Sharon Jenschke, an Eagle Ridge resident.
Jenschke also expressed concern about fire dangers with only one way and one way out of the huge subdivision. The Twin Creeks development on more than 850 acres would potentially have more than 100 homes buildt that would all use Eagle Ridge Road as the exit from the subdivision onto State Hwy. 173.
“We all deserve to live on a safe road that has not been compromised,” she added.
Now that the plat has been denied it will be up to the developer to take the next step in the process.
