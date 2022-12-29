KPD identifies deceased man pulled from river

Kerrville Police Department investigators are trying to determine how the body of a 25-year-old Kerrville man ended up in Nimitz Lake, near the UGRA Dam, Wednesday afternoon.
Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb identified the deceased man as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, whose residence is listed as being on Guadalupe Street.
Lamb said a search was under way for Tally after he was reported missing by his family on Christmas morning.
“Mr. Tally was reported missing from his residence in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street in the afternoon of December 25, 2022,” Lamb said. “A Missing Person’s report was taken and officers and KPD detectives initiated a search for Mr. Tally.”
According to Lamb, Tally’s body was recovered from the Guadalupe River at 2:40 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, by a Texas Parks & Wildlife boat crew and recovered by a Kerrville Fire Department dive team.
“The body was located by Texas DPS (Department of Public Safety) helicopter, who directed Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden boat crew to the location,” Lamb said. “The Kerrville Fire Department Dive Team retrieved the body.”
Lamb said Tally was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Mitzi French.
“The circumstances in which Mr. Tally entered the river are the focus of an on-going investigation. Results from the Medical Examiner’s autopsy report and toxicology results are pending,” Lamb said. “The Kerrville Police Department wishes to express our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Tally on the loss of their loved one.”
Lamb said KPD officials wish to thank KFD, local game wardens and Texas Rangers, who assisted during the “this tragic event.”
