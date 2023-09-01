Local leaders push back on effort to promote hand-counting election ballots

The concept of promoting the hand counting of ballots in Kerr County in future elections stems from a nationwide movement among conservatives after the 2020 presidential election and the now unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud by former president Donald Trump and his supporters.
Local Republican party leaders are pushing back on the idea of moving to hand counting in the upcoming November state constitutional amendment election in advance of Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces’ plan to ask the court to approve the process in September.
“There is no reason to change a proven system,” said former county judge Fred Henneke, a vocal opponent to the hand counting proposal. Henneke attended the election integrity workshop last week at the Hill Country Youth Event Center sponsored by Paces and others in the community who are pushing for hand counting in Kerr County this November.
Henneke described the attendance as “not an overwhelming crowd, but very enthusiastic,” but said the speakers, “trotted out their reasoning and had a lot of ‘what ifs’ in their presentations.” Henneke added that all of the speakers did their research on the Dominion voting machines, not the Hart Intercivic used by Kerr County and most counties in the state of Texas.
The list of election judges, alternates and election clerks has already been approved by the court for the November election. The list of judges and poll workers are prepared by the local political parties for the county prior to any election.
Kerr County Republican Party chairman Paul Zohlen and Sally Thiel, president of the Republican Women of Kerr County, both also serve as precinct election judges, echoed Henneke and others who are openly against changing the system that the county has used for many years. Hart Intercivic, an elections equipment and software company in Austin, has been approved and certified by the state and its machines are used by Kerr County. Electronic voting is available for disabled individuals to use, plus Hart sells the equipment to tabulate the election results electronically.
“If we are forced to hand count the ballots, we have several workers who have already said they are not willing to work under those circumstances. They don’t want to be a part of hand counting,” Zohlen said late last week.
Zohlen said the county has about 120 poll workers who work both the primary and general elections and said it will be difficult for the county to find people who be willing and qualified to act as judges or clerks by November, if there are vacancies.
He said training new workers is a lengthy process and the job requires training at both the political party level and at the county level for the workers.
Both Zohlen and Thiel said the most important lesson that workers must learn is the requirement for secrecy on election day. Results cannot be revealed by anyone during the day of the election. They can only be released officially by elections personnel at a designated time after the polls have closed.
“It’s hard enough to get volunteers who are willing to get up at 3 a.m. to take the first shift at the polls from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. What is the problem Paces and that group are trying to solve? It looks like Commissioner Paces and his supporters have a solution and are looking for a problem,” Thiel said.
She also pointed out that the size of the ballot will significantly impact the amount of time necessary to hand count. The Nov. 7 ballot in Kerr County only has 14 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution and should be relatively easy to count by hand, but Thiel emphasized that the primary and general election ballots in 2024 will be significantly larger and more complicated.
“Last year the ballots were three pages long,” Thiel added.
Another issue that Thiel stressed, as did Zohlen, is that on election day counting of the ballots can begin one hour after the polls open.
“Someone can come get that ballot box and go to another room and start counting. As an election judge I can’t supervise both the counting and the election at the same time,” Thiel said.
“The election judges will be stretched thin with already having worked a 14-hour day before the polls close and final counting begins. We haven’t even touched on the issue of possible corruption, the potential is legendary,” Zohlen added.
He told about an incident in another state when one of the people hand counting the ballots had a pencil lead under her fingernail and was able to mark “undervotes” (when the marks on the ballot are missing or incomplete) or make other changes to the ballots while counting.
The Texas Election Code specifies that the two events, voting and counting, must be separated by at least 100 feet from each other. Counting must be in a remote area away from the actual voting.
Zohlen said he believes that all the “volunteers” that Paces and others have signed up to hand count will have to go through training prior to the November election and will have to be paid as dictated in Chapter 65 of the Texas Election Code.
He also challenged the credibility of two of the speakers at the workshop last week.
Tina Peters, the former county clerk in Mesa County, Colo., was indicted in 2021 on charges of election tampering and official misconduct in connection with a security breach in Mesa County during the 2020 presidential election.
Another questionable speaker, according to Zohlen, was Mark Cook, who claims to be a cybersecurity and forensics expert. Cook has spoken at commissioners’ court and at other events in the area. Cook is under investigation after he is alleged to have paid someone to take pictures of the internal parts of a voting machine showing that parts of the machine were made in China, which was illegal. A representative from Hart told commissioners at an earlier meeting that all the parts of their voting equipment are U.S. made.
Zohlen said he is confident that the integrity of voting in Kerr County is secure. No complaints about possible voter fraud in the county have ever been made. He also explained the detailed process that takes place in both primary and general elections in Kerr County.
Kerr County Tax Assessor Collector Bob Reeves, the county’s election officer, said hand counting will create a number of issues for the county.
“If we go to hand counting this November ballot, we will need a much larger space to hand count the early voting ballots on election day,” Reeves said. Currently early voting ballots are tabulated at the county’s former juvenile detention facility on Legion Drive which does not have sufficient space for a group to hand count.
“We are waiting on clarification from the Texas Secretary of State’s office on whether there will be a requirement for background checks on all of the “volunteers” who hand count and, also whether the Chapter 65 requirement that all election workers be compensated at a rate of $12.50 an hour for their work will apply,” Reeves said. A background check has been done on all persons currently involved in the election process at the county level.
“The compensation will also have to be budgeted,” Reeves said. Currently no additional funding has been included in the proposed FY 2023-24 budget which will be finally adopted in September.
Reeves added that per the state election code all early ballots must be locked up at the end of each day of voting in a metal box with a security seal and remain at the early voting location. The boxes are moved to the central counting location at the end of the early voting period by the election judge, who is accompanied by local law enforcement.
During last week’s workshop a demonstration of the hand counting procedure was performed by some of the advocates recruited by Paces. Each team had a caller and three people who tabulated the votes. Paces admitted later that the “volunteers” had trained ahead of time to do the demonstration. They used a mock ballot based on Pct. 1 in the 2022 general election. He said they were able to count 75 ballots in one hour…or more than one ballot each minute.
After observing and timing the hand count demonstration himself, Henneke challenged Paces’ time frame for counting.
“I saw one person read names from the ballots and three people recording the votes. It took an average of two minutes for each ballot. The reader moved rapidly down the ballot and the recorders had to find the race on their tally sheet first. I watched a couple of them stumble. It was very cumbersome,” Henneke said.
Henneke also opined that the hand counters will all have to be approved by commissioners’ court, have background checks, and be compensated as dictated in the state election code.
“My concern is the bulk of the volunteer counters would come from the We the People-Liberty in Action group that is not a cross section of our community,” Henneke added.
Early voting in the November election will begin on Monday, Oct. 23 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Voting precincts will be combined on election day to only one location in each of the commissioner precincts. The voter turnout in the off-year constitutional amendment elections are historically much lower than the other years where there are contested races at the precinct, county and state levels, plus in 2024 there will be a presidential election.
According to Reeves only two sparsely populated rural counties in Texas, Glasscock and Hansford counties, currently do hand counting of all ballots. Glasscock County, with Garden City as the county seat, is east of Midland and Odessa and had a total population of 1,116 residents in the 2020 census. Hansford County, with Spearman as the county seat, is in the Texas Panhandle northeast of Amarillo near the Oklahoma border and had a total of 5,285 residents in the 2020 census. “We have more people in some of our precincts in Kerr County than the total population of either Glasscock or Hansford County,” Reeves pointed out.
Looking back at recent elections for comparable numbers, the data on the county website shows that in the November 2020 presidential election year there were 37,775 registered voters in Kerr County. A total of 27,889 (or 73.83 percent) of the voters cast ballots in the election.
In the November 2021 general election which asked voters to only approve amendments to the Texas Constitution (comparable to the upcoming election) shows there were 37,800 registered voters in Kerr County and only 5,094 voted (13.43 percent).
The November 2022 general election, which included many of the state elected officials, county officials, plus the county’s proposed bond election, saw 39,066 registered voters, an increase of 1,266 registered voters from two years prior, with 22,604 votes cast or 57.86 percent of the eligible voters voting.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, residents in Precinct 1 and the voting precincts which begin with the number one will vote at a new location, the Riverside Church of Christ on Harper Road. Precinct 2 voters in voting precinct numbers that begin with the number two will vote at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Precinct 3 voters in voting precincts that begin with the number three will vote at the Cailloux Theater and Precinct 4 voters in voting precincts that begin with the number 4 will vote at the West Kerr Annex (old Ingram Elementary campus) on College Street in Ingram. More details on the proposed amendments and election details will be published in the Hill Country Community Journal closer to the start of early voting in late October.
