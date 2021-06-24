Wilkins, Smith to perform Saturday at Arcadia Live

Described as “one of the best things to come out of 2021,” Walt Wilkins and Darden Smith will pair up to share songs and stories at Arcadia Live on Saturday, June 26.
Songwriter, singer, traveler, troubadour Walt Wilkins makes his second Arcadia Live appearance (he hosted his Red River Song Swap back in November, 2020). His work has been likened to the greatest and most timeless of the Texas troubadours – Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt, among others.
Early in his career, Wilkins spent a decade in the Nashville trenches, writing songs for the artists he admired, before deciding to stick to his roots and return home to family, friends, and true calling in Texas. “I chose to go full time on this road 25 years ago … and in that time I’ve made nine solo records, four records with the Mighty Mystiqueros … and I’ve had 100 or more songs recorded by other artists.” Wilkins has also produced albums by a variety of artists, including Brandon Rhyder, Pat Green, Sam Baker, Bonnie Bishop, and his wife, Tina Mitchell Wilkins.
In the opinion of The Daily Texan “Wilkins has a natural songwriting style that leaves a lasting impression on his audience. His honest lyrics create a comfortable atmosphere, allowing his audience to listen and relate to him on a personal level.” Says Walt, “I write about life because I am inspired by it. There’s always something going on, we’re all tangled up with different things, when really, we all hurt and love in the same way.”
Joining Wilkins will be Darden Smith, an Austin-based singer-songwriter whose 30-year career redefines what it means to be an artist. As a musician, Smith has released 15 critically acclaimed albums, and he continues to break new ground using the craft of songwriting in education, entrepreneurship, and in service to others. He is the co-founder of SongwritingWith:Soldiers, a non-profit that pairs award-winning songwriters with veterans and service members in retreat settings to craft songs about combat and the return home.
The collaborative songwriting process at the heart of SongwritingWith:Soldiers offers veterans a creative means to healing. To date, the program has held more than 30 events at locations throughout the U.S., and has expanded to include retreats for military families, military couples, and student veterans. The music created during retreats and one-day workshops is shared online, through social media and concerts, to raise awareness and help bridge the divide between military and civilian communities.
Smith’s music remains rooted in the songwriting traditions of Texas, while reflecting influences of rock, folk, and Americana rhythms and melodies. Described by All Music Guide as “a singer-songwriter blessed with an uncommon degree of intelligence, depth, and compassion,” Smith continues to write songs and tour extensively.
Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for Darden Smith and Walt Wilkins are on sale at thearcadialive.org or at the door. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.