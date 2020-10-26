In memory of Michael R. Bowlin

Local journalist and historian Michael Roger Bowlin was born on July 17, 1951 in Kerrville to Bill and Elma Bowlin. He was the youngest of five siblings, one sister Wanda and brothers Jackie, Jerry and James (“Tooter”).
Michael was 69 years old when he passed away on Oct. 1, 2020.
He was married for a short while to Glenna Coffee and had a stepdaughter Kim.
Tooter’s wife Star said, “Trying to sum up the whole of life for one human being is not an easy thing to do. Michael did many things. He loved many things including history, music, acting, painting and writing. So he leaves a lot of memories for his family and a host of friends he made over the years.”
She previously wrote remarks, at Mike’s request, to be spoken at his family’s service at Garden of Memories Cemetery the weekend of Oct. 10.
Michael graduated from Tivy High School in 1970. He went on to work at the Arcadia Theater as manager, and manning the concession stand as needed. The Arcadia was where his love for movies and movie stars grew, according to his family.
“He often wrote articles in the local papers about ‘Whatever Happened to …’ this movie star or that one. And he worked for a season in Brackettville, Texas, where there was a movie set for many Westerns including John Wayne’s version of ‘The Alamo.’ He also was an extra or stand-in actor for many of those Westerns,” they said.
James “Tooter” Bowlin said Michael was an “extra” in two movies, “Jericho” and “Two Rode Together.” He said Michael had health problems many years of his life, but he picked up history and loved to do research.
Wanda Bowlin Harris said Mike did public relations and other work for owner Happy Shahan; and also traveled with him, where Mike met many celebrities.
Journalism years
When Michael moved back to Kerrville, he wrote many historical and general news articles for local newspapers, including 10 years as a staff writer for the Kerrville Daily Times under owner-publisher Bill Dozier.
Longtime residents of Kerrville saw his by-line, “By Michael Bowlin,” on stories ranging from coverage of the “Outstanding Citizen of the Year” and other awards presented by the Chamber of Commerce, to articles on the City of Kerrville’s “Centennial” celebration in 1989; breaking news such as a private airplane crash in Kerr County in March 1987 that killed three members of a local family; and the ongoing coverage of the July 1987 Guadalupe River flood when floodwaters swept a church bus and van off a nearby road and 10 campers drowned.
Often, as is still the case with newspaper and other journalists, Michael also was the photographer taking photos to go with the stories he wrote.
His interest in history was displayed in local history stories, including published features on each of the “Schreiner homes” built here by Capt. Charles Schreiner and his family members.
Volunteer work
In more recent years, he volunteered at the Regional History Center at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library; and was a member of the Kerr County Historical Commission, where, as his family put it, a new passion was aroused.
“He loved digging into the past history of Kerrville, Kerr County and into the genealogies of many of its citizens,” they wrote.
Julie Leonard, president of the KCHC, said, “Michael was my sidekick since I joined the commission in 2008. He was probably the premier historian of Kerr County – behind Clarabelle Snodgrass. If Mike didn’t know the answer to some question, he knew where to get it. And he told me Clarabelle sometimes called him for things.”
She agreed Michael and Clarabelle also knew so much, they also could tell stories about past mishaps, “dirt” and private family stories that weren’t public stories – but those rarely saw public print.
“He told me the Bullock and Bristol museums consulted with him. And he told me he worked at the Arcadia Theater ticket booth. He had some tales to tell. I miss him so much already,” Leonard said.
She said he told her recently that he was packing some boxes of historical materials for the commission; and since his death, his family delivered those to her.
“I don’t know yet what’s in them, but his boxes are going to be a treasure trove,” Leonard said.
She and others remembered his habit of calling friends, including older friends, “Kiddo” when he talked with them.
Leonard and Francelle Collins, also of the KCHC, said Michael worked sometimes with the late Sybil Sutherland, another THS classmate and yet another local historian here. Collins called Michael “a jewel” as a fellow volunteer with the historical commission.
“We couldn’t do without his knowledge. I worked years on oral histories, and I could call Mike day or night, and he’d help look up something for me. He helped me so much. He will be missed,” Collins said.
Family remembrances
His sister Wanda said Michael was born in the old Peterson Hospital here, and raised in Kerrville.
She said their parents used to give them pennies to place on the railroad tracks in Kerrville, to watch the locomotives and trains roll over and flatten them; and said the train crews often would throw hard candies to them as the train passed by.
“Mike got me into history,” she said. “In the early years, he collected some family history but he didn’t get it organized until later years. He could find almost anything. Later he posted it in Ancestry.com.
“Michael used to have a beautiful singing voice,” she recalled; and the family’s notes for their private service included remembrances that as a younger person he often sang for church services, and that was how he expressed his faith.
She said as a THS student, he played a horn in the Antler Marching Band, and she remembers watching them perform on the star downtown on Water Street for pep rallies.
Family members said Michael previously requested that no public funeral be held, and they asked Grimes Funeral Chapels to post a simple announcement on their website.
The family then held a private gathering at Michael’s gravesite in the Bowlin family plot at Garden of Memories. She laughed a little, too, saying the pre-purchased grave marker has the wrong birth month on it and neither she nor Michael noticed it when they bought it.
-30- Rest in peace, Michael. And your gravemarker will be unintentionally confusing future genealogists and historians, until it’s fixed.
