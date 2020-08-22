Peterson Hospice to offer pet services to owner-patients

Peterson Hospice announced in early August that they are offering a new program to their hospice patients who also are pet owners, the “Pet Peace of Mind Hospice Program.”
The motto of the Pet Peace of Mind program is “Keeping pets and people together during hospice care.”
This program recognizes and actively supports the unique bond between hospice patients and their pets, according to Gretchen Rye, volunteer manager for Peterson Hospice.
The program launched in August and aligns with the Peterson Hospice mission to provide exceptional, patient-centered care.
Pet Peace of Mind allows patients to complete their end-of-life journey without worrying about their pet’s current or future needs.
The initiative provides volunteer pet care for their patients who are unable to care for their pets while on hospice.
“This program offers an extension of Peterson Hospice’s exceptional, compassionate, patient-centered care by understanding how much pets are a part of our patients’ families and lives,” said Rye.
“Like a puzzle, it’s a piece of their life we are keeping together through their journey,” said Lori Davis, volunteer coordinator.
These services offer care for cats and dogs, including daily walking, playing, waste cleanup; picking up their food, medications and supplies; taking pet(s) to veterinarians for medical care and check-ups; and providing adoption assistance.
In support of the adoption assistance, Davis and Rye said they also have volunteer foster families on a list, for the pets from their patients.
Hospice Volunteer training
Local residents can help support this new program by becoming Peterson Hospice volunteers.
Rye said they will be hosting new volunteer training starting Monday, Aug. 31, through Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those interested in this training should contact Rye or Davis in the Peterson Hospice volunteer office by calling 258-7799 to ask for an application as soon as possible.
Peterson Hospice currently serves about 85 patients in the Kerrville area. Each of them was already considered for this new program if they currently have dogs or cats in their homes.
Rye and Ives said when a patient who has a pet comes into their hospice program, the trained volunteers help take care of their pets in addition to the needs of the human patient.
“We would walk the dog, clean up a litterbox, take the pet for vaccinations or grooming, so the pet can stay at home with the patient. And when the patient passes away, the pet would need to be ‘re-homed’ and we can help with that.”
If the patient must move into a care facility, they said that person’s dog or cat would still be taken care of.
The Hospice leaders say they worked with patients in the past who were recommended by their doctors and Hospice staff to move from their homes to care facilities, but were reluctant to do so because they worried about what would happen to their companion dogs or cats.
This program is new because volunteers will help the patients’ pets, too, to stay in the homes and the patients will have a plan in place for their pet and its needs.
“Pets are part of our families, and the patients’ animals also are pieces of the puzzle,” Rye said.
Volunteer veterinarian advisor
Dr. Katlyn Rosenbaum, D.V.M., is the veterinarian advisor for the new program here, and will train volunteers for this added help.
She works at Kerrville Veterinary Clinic with Dr. David Cardwell as a “day job,” and received an email from Rye and Davis to ask if she’d be willing to participate.
Rye said they were looking for a veterinarian interested in this community outreach, and Rosenbaum volunteered for this new program.
Rosenbaum, a graduate of the Texas A&M University School of Veterinary Medicine, College Station, was on the “Vet Emergency Team” and the “Texas Vet Medical Reserve Corps” there.
She said she’s also studying acupuncture for pets lately.
As part of the launch of this new local program, Rosenbaum joined the large group of Peterson Hospice staff members who are dog-owners for a group photo of them with their dogs.
Rye said a few of them already have dogs they agreed to adopt when their hospice patient-owners passed away.
That large group of dog-owning Hospice staffers included Rye with (Labradoodle) Libby; Bethany Brown with (German Shepherd) Onyx; Davis with (Schnoodle) Bella; Sally Jackson with (Chihuahua mix) Ebony; Laurie Loveland with (Sheltie) Dallas; Julie Kibbett with (German Shepherd mix) Maverick; Chantal Zamora with (Rhodesian Ridgeback) Atlas; Christi Counts with (Yorkie) Bunny; Julie Fisher with (Chihuahua/terrier mix) Sally; Rosenbaum with (Black Lab) Bo; Hope Eaheart with (Golden Retriever) Ferris; Sarah Salinas with (English Bulldog) Lennon; Amy Ives with (terriers) Howdy and Hutch and (Pug mix) Hank; Angie Stephens with (Cocker Spaniel) Bella; and Anna Van Dyke with (Chihuahua) Sushi.
National nonprofit
Pet Peace of Mind, a national nonprofit that is headquartered in Salem, Ore., offers this national program to hospices, hospitals and home health care agencies throughout the country.
“Many hospices want to start a pet care program but are unsure how to get one started. Pet Peace of Mind offers them the tools and training to help care for their patients’ four-legged family members,” said Dianne McGill, president of Pet Peace of Mind.
