County commissioners tackled scarce COVID-19 vaccine; announced a local rabies drive and approved Center Point’s proposed Eden Farms subdivision in their Jan. 25 meeting.
Annual Rabies Vaccination Drive
County Commissioners authorized Animal Services Director Reagan Givens to reduce the required annual registration fee to $1 during the Annual Rabies Vaccination Clinics being held Feb. 6-20; and also to advertise the event by placing a sign on the Kerr County Courthouse grounds for public notice and information.
The current fees are $5 for animals that are neutered and spayed; and $10 if the animals are not neutered and spayed.
Commissioners said the main difference this year is that, under COVID virus precautions, no clinics will be offered to the public at county volunteer fire stations. Pet owners must make appointments to take their animals to area veterinary clinics to get the shots, but the $1 cost for the registration fee will still be honored.
COVID vaccine resolution
Commissioners made it easier for people’s pets to get rabies vaccinations, but felt compelled to take a sterner and more official stance on the “inadequate supply of COVID-19 vaccine for Kerr County.”
Commissioner Tom Moser presented a “resolution” for county consideration, saying Kerr County is “getting the short end of the stick,” which drew an “Amen” from at least one colleague.
County Judge Robert Kelly said the state didn’t notify his office about the deadline to apply to be a “hub” for vaccinations until past the application deadline, one changed at the state level before Kelly received the notice.
Citizen Ted Schulenberg, 90 years old with senior citizen children, told the court Kerr needs three allotments (“tranches”), not two as sent elsewhere, because of the number of people here 65 years and older. “They have less communication abilities than younger people, and higher chances they will die if they get COVID,” he said.
Moser and other commissioners noted Kerr residents going to other counties to get vaccinations as an alternative; and added Texas isn’t getting as big a percentage of vaccine doses as other states.
Kelly said the local “call center” information phone number opened last Friday, but the CERT volunteers answering calls are not taking names or making appointments for people. Kerr County has gotten one shipment of vaccine so far, he said.
“Kerr has to apply to be a ‘hub’ and we did that; but our date was past the state’s deadline,” Kelly said.
Commissioners noted there are two elected state senators and two elected state representatives on the 17-member committee that determines who gets vaccine shipments and how much. Kelly and other local officials have already been asking, but after Moser read aloud his proposed resolution, commissioners approved it and agreed those four elected officials should be added as specific recipients of copies of the document.
The resolution included nine “whereas” statements, with three of them listing specific Kerr needs, procedures already set up, that Kerr has received “only approximately 1,000 vaccine dosages from the State of Texas;” and comparing that to nearby counties that got enough to be giving vaccinations to people in the 1-B category already.
The closing “therefore” statement says, “Be resolved that Kerr County Commissioners Court does hereby request that State of Texas Department of State Health Services, Senator Dawn Buckingham, State Representative Andrew Murr, and other responsible state officials take the necessary action to expeditiously provide a substantial increase in COVID-19 vaccine dosages for Kerr County.”
Eden Farms proposed subdivision
Housing developer Brandon Namken presented the court with information packets on his proposed workforce housing project for 150 acres north of Center Point, before outlining his project for them.
This drew another group of Center Point residents with questions and concerns, and helped push this meeting to three and a half hours.
Namken said he decided on a “condominium regime” for interior control; that prices for the single-family homes would be $200,000-300,000; and added RV lots with like restrictions to the homes. He described the development as “more like in the city, with curb and gutter paved roads, sanitary services and 75-foot-wide lots, larger than in the city.” Hwy. 27 already has a left turn lane; Aqua Texas is the water service and there’s large acreage for stormwater detention.
He said his staff must finish the engineering phase; and then create construction plans. “Water issues took the most time, including getting the background data.”
Kelly noted commissioners court has known about this proposal only two weeks or less; while Moser said he tried all avenues of communication he could, ahead of the one recent Town Hall held in Center Point.
Mike Wellborn, Namken’s engineer, also spoke. Moser listed major points raised during the Town Hall: drainage, including recent TxDOT work; fire hydrants; water; and lot sizes.
Citizens again noted of lack of notice; rushing this decision by commissioners; water usage (including when systems “age”), sustained water availability; regulations for RV occupants; need for another Town Hall meeting; more information on “condo regime;” traffic; no garages; stormwater drainage and affecting property values for nearby by owners.
Jan. 25 was posted as decision day; and commissioners proceeded, against citizen requests, saying the developer has met the county’s required rules.
Moser moved to approve the development pending paperwork to be filed; and Jonathan Letz seconded. It passed by three “yea’s” (Moser, Letz and Belew), one “no” (Kelly) and one abstention (Harris).
Town Hall meeting, new quarry
Moser announced, for public awareness, a “Town Hall” meeting Friday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. at the HCYEC’s Happy State Bank event hall, on West Texas Aggregate operations and their proposal to create a quarry between Fox Tank and the Guadalupe River.
Owner-operator Adam Jenschke should be present to describe his operation and answer questions.
Moser said the county previously held a similar meeting with Martin Marietta and exchanged information and concerns, with a good outcome. He said State Representative Andrew Murr requested West Texas Aggregate and the county hold a similar session.
Witt Road bridge construction
Court members briefly discussed with Charlie Hastings their options for either improving the alignment or removing the Witt Road Bridge in Precinct 2. Hastings told them after multiple discussions with Texas Department of Transportation, what’s in the way are two old cypress trees, one close on either side of the present bridge; and any construction likely will kill both of them.
The county has work plans in place with TxDOT, and the state agency wanted their decision before it starts. Hastings said their options were to leave the bridge alignment as is and have TxDOT remove the trees; the county remove the trees before TxDOT work; or abandon the project. Commissioners said they were sorry to consider removing any trees, but voted 5-0 of have TxDOT do both parts of the job as planned.
Tree donation, Flat Rock Park
Commissioners voted acceptance of a donation by Rockoff Tree Solutions for added trees for Flat Rock Park. Moser said the company offered 10 crepe myrtles and 15 other species; and said the tree company representatives should work with Maintenance Director Shane Evans on where to plant the new trees.
The children’s playground area was suggested as one location they are needed.
Pct. 3 Reserve Deputies
Precinct 3 Constable Kenneth Wilke got court approval to appoint two “reserve deputy constable” positions; for unpaid extra officers to work for his office as needed.
KC Historical Commission report
Belew presented the Kerr County Historical Commission’s annual report, when President Julie Leonard couldn’t attend Monday. Her report listed 61 members, 87 historical markers here, including three new ones (with 20 restored in 2019-20 by a local Eagle Scout); and listed the six new KCHC members requested. They were appointed Monday.
Leonard sent information on locations of Kerr’s historical files in Schreiner University’s Logan Library and the Regional History Center at Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
Brown-Goss Cemetery
Barbara Goss Johnston and Dianne Meeker DeBarrios, descendants of Sarah Jane Goss Brown and Joshua Brown (founder of Kerrville) and trustees for the Brown-Goss Cemetery on Spur 100, asked commissioners to consider privacy fencing at their family cemetery and behind the National Cemetery adjacent to it.
Their request followed announcements of county purchase of adjoining property, possibly to be used as storage and parking of Road & Bridge Dept. construction equipment and a new county animal shelter.
The ladies asked for county consideration of the fencing, out of respect to their founders and descendants, and veterans buried nearby; and county work to assure water drainage from the county property wouldn’t affect gravesites or maintenance of the cemetery properties.
Fuel storage tanks
The court approved “environmental impairment liability renewal applications” for two fuel storage tanks, one at 3766 State Highway 27 and the other at 3672 State Highway 27 W. in Ingram.
