KISD adds KPD resource officers, mulls school marshal program

School safety issues once again topped the Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting Monday night. Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust announced a planned increase in the number of school resource officers on campuses and the possibility of initiating a school marshal program within the district.
While the items were included in the consent agenda and approved unanimously by trustees, Foust chose to elaborate on the item listed as “Consider interlocal agreement for school resource officers with the City of Kerrville.”
Foust explained that he has amended the existing agreement with the Kerrville Police Department to provide two additional resource officers to be utilized on elementary school campuses.
“I want to make sure that we have the appropriate expectations, though,” Foust said. “KPD has a number of officers in the academy right now. They (KPD) are not fully staffed. They can’t provide us with officers until the city deems they are fully staffed. So, we are signing this memorandum of understanding and as soon as they are appropriately staffed, they will assign two of their officers to rotate to our elementaries. We don’t know exactly when that will be, but as soon as possible in the school year we will have two additional school resource officers.”
Foust said the agreement is very similar in nature to the previous agreement, however, under the plan KISD will contribute to the cost of equipment and vehicles.
“We are grateful that they have partnered with us,” Foust said.
Foust added that the move comes after the majority of the community participating in the district’s recent school safety survey stated they wanted to see more school safety personnel on campuses.
With regard to the school marshal program, in which campus staff are trained and armed, Foust said the concept was far down his priority list until recently.
“But, because this SRO agreement is going to add more, but not be on every campus, the school marshal program has moved way up on the priority list,” Foust said. “It’s a pretty serious engagement that will require us to have more policies and compliance with TASB, but we are going to move forward with that.”
Foust said his first step will be to survey staff to see who would be interested in serving as a school marshal.
He said he is also researching the training program that would be conducted through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
Foust said has worked over the summer with local law enforcement to improve campus security and said he will continue to do so.
More details on the possibility of KISD implementing the school marshal program will be reported when available.
Budget Update
Jarrett Jachade, KISD chief financial officer, provided a budget update to trustees, saying projected enrollment has increased by approximately 100 students for the 2022-23 school year, and the tax rolls have increased by more than $300 million, which bodes well for the school district financially.
While the budget for the upcoming school year has not been presented to trustees at this point, Jachade said the additional revenue to KISD would $2.4 million over the previous school year. However, he noted increased expenses over the same time period in areas of school safety projects, substitute teacher pay, benefit increases to staff, pay raises, retention and recruitment stipends, and inflationary rise in costs.
2022-23 Tax rate
In good news to taxpayers Jachade said, due to Texas Education Agency compression rules, the anticipated KISD property tax rate will decrease from $1.052 per $100 valuation to $1.0346.
Career & Technical Education
Lauren Tilley, coordinator of professional and digital learning, presented an update to trustees on the success of the district’s vocational programs, saying that the number of career-specific certifications has dramatically increased.
These certifications, she said, range from medical services, automotive service, welding, internet competency, aviation, education, clerical, to construction trades, among others.
According to Tilley, 535 individual vocational certifications were obtained by 396 Kerrville ISD students, noting that some students received more than one certification.
Career Preparation and Culinary Arts pathways led the way with a combined 219 certifications earned, followed by health science, construction, graphic design and business/finance.
“These certificates are so important because many of these students will move on to the workplace after graduation, and these certificates stay with them,” Tilley said. “So, it helps with their future job opportunities.”
Tilley noted that both college-bound and vocational students are utilizing the Career & Technology Education program.
Going forward, Tilley said KISD staff will explore future partnerships with Peterson Health and enhance existing and potential partnerships with local businesses.
She said they plan to “refine” the counseling department programming for students to assist them in selecting courses that will meet their career goals, as well as continue to improve the program as a whole.
As an example of how the district is looking to improve certification offerings and help with staffing in the community, Tilley said discussions are ongoing with Peterson Health to create a phlebotomy certification course.
“We’re excited to explore an opportunity with Peterson Health to offer a different type of practice in health science, which would allow students to earn a phlebotomy certificate,” Tilley said. “Peterson Health said right now they are struggling to find certified phlebotomists, so that program would help the community.”
Policy Updates
Foust presented required changes to policy for districts across the state, which include annual reviews for professional development, the adoption of a board policy detailing with professional training, and the inclusion of SBEC clearing-house recommendations of areas of development.
Other policy changes include providing training opportunities for teachers of students with dyslexia, and early childhood intervention with an individualized education program developed and implemented by the child’s third birthday, both of which Foust said KISD is already doing.
Foust also introduced two Texas Association of School Boards and Texas Education Agency samples of policies that will replace an existing policy regarding instructional materials and library materials.
Foust noted that these changes will be positive ones and better clarify expectations and restrictions on these instructional materials.
Other business
Trustees approved the hiring of 18 individuals for the school year, while also approving 15 new resignations among staff.
Foust said the district is still short of staff and is working to hire more teachers.
