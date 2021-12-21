UGRA provides incentive for large rainwater systems

Earlier this year, the Upper Guadalupe River Authority awarded Geoff Gannaway of Hunt $2,300 to support the construction of a rainwater catchment system which conserves water while meeting his household water needs.
The project was the 2021 recipient of UGRA Large Rainwater System Incentive Program funding. The program was initiated in 2017 to fund higher capacity rainwater catchment systems. These types of systems reduce reliance on surface water and protect spring flow by reducing demand for groundwater.
The rainwater catchment system at the Gannaway residence uses 150 feet of gutters to divert runoff from approximately 3,700 square feet of roof into four 2,500-gallon water storage tanks. Water pumped from the tanks travel through filters and a UV sterilization system before entering the home’s plumbing system.
Since the system was installed, the Gannaways have bypassed the existing water well and meet 100 percent of their household water needs with rainwater.
“Since converting our household water supply to rainwater, we have the advantage of naturally soft water while conserving precious groundwater. An economical low-profile, 110 volt, 1 hp on-demand pump transfers water from the 10,000-gallon storage system, which was a blessing during the past winter when we lost electricity. A quick connect to a small portable generator provided water for the whole house, even though we had no electricity. UGRA’s incentive program was a much-appreciated blessing to offset a portion of the installation costs,” said Gannaway.
Gannaway is a member of the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, and the stored water will also be available as an emergency firefighting resource.
A sign describing the system and how it is used to conserve water and reduce runoff is prominently displayed at the entrance to the property as a resource for others.
“UGRA is proud to have partnered with Geoff. The Gannaway’s system is a great example of how a single-family rainwater catchment system can basically eliminate the need for either surface or ground water. I applaud their desire to make such a positive impact on our river,” said Blake Smith, UGRA Public Outreach Committee Chair.
Applications for funding through the Large Rainwater System Incentive Program are currently being accepted by UGRA until Feb. 15.
For 2022, the amount of incentive funding has been increased to a maximum of $5,000. The program is open to all individuals and entities interested in installing a new rainwater catchment system, or expanding a current system in Kerr County.
Applications will be evaluated against specific judging criteria and the highest priority will be given to applications for systems that will promote water conservation to the public and be used as an educational tool.
UGRA also offers an up to $200 rebate on rainwater catchment system equipment.
Visit www.ugra.org for more information on either program or contact Morgen Zander with questions (mzander@ugra.org; (830) 896-5445).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.