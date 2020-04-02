City 'embraces' Abbott 'Stay at Home' order

Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn pledged support of Governor Greg Abbott’s “Stay At Home” executive order, explained how the order will affect local businesses and urged citizens to “Do your part to stay apart” as social distancing mandates are extended through April 30 during a press conference Thursday morning.
“This week has seen more developments in the rapidly-changing battle against COVID-19, including the first case in Kerrville,” Mayor Bill Blackburn said. “And our prayers are with that individual and for a speedy recovery.”
Blackburn then noted the Tuesday afternoon executive order issued by Abbott mandating Texans “Stay at Home” except for when providing or receiving “essential” services as outlined by his office through April 30.
“We fully support Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to tighten and extend COVID-19 containment measures,” Blackburn said. “In the governor’s own words, he requires all residents to stay at home and only venture out when absolutely necessary for essential services.”
Blackburn said the list of “essential” services as defined by the Office of Emergency Management for the purposes of the governor’s order include the following industries:
• Healthcare/public health;
• Law enforcement and public safety, and other first responders;
• Food and agriculture;
• Energy;
• Water and wastewater;
• Transportation and logistics;
• Public works and infrastructure support services;
• Communications and information technology;
• Other community and government-based operations and essential functions;
• Critical manufacturing;
• Hazardous materials;
• Financial services;
• Chemical;
• Defense Industrial Base;
• Commercial facilities
• Residential/shelter facilities and services;
• Hygiene products and services.
Blackburn then suggested that business owners visit the Office of Emergency Management website to determine if their respective businesses fall into any of the essential categories.
"The governor’s executive order limiting activities and services to those identified as ‘essential’ will be limited until April 30,” Blackburn said. “We plead with our citizens to follow that timeline. Let me say that I know a lot of you will have questions about whether or not your business qualifies as essential under one of the headings listed. For answers to those questions, I’m going to defer to the governor’s office for a ruling. There are multiple descriptions of essential services that get pretty intricate.”
Blackburn said the phone number to the Office of the Governor is (512) 463-2000.
“Governor Abbott also said that every person in Texas shall, except when necessary to provide and obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household,” Blackburn said. “We couldn’t agree more. This virus likes crowds, so stay away from them. Do your part to stay apart … and remember to wash your hands and stay six feet away from others.”
In short, Blackburn said, citizens can still go to work if their work is defined as essential. Businesses that are deemed essential may remain open, while following social distancing guidelines and daycare centers defined as essential services may remain open, Blackburn said.
“You can travel to and from for essentials … grocery shopping, banking, getting gas and other necessary trips, like doctor visits. Traveling outside the country is discouraged,” Blackburn said. “You can still enjoy outdoor activities like walking your dog, going to the park or going fishing, but please practice social distancing when doing so.”
Blackburn said city, county and healthcare officials have “urged and encouraged” the citizens of Kerr County to observe social distancing guidelines and remain at home.
“That has been met with some success, but in a lot of ways it hasn’t,” Blackburn said. “We have been a very active town in these recent weeks.”
Blackburn reminded citizens to support local restaurants by ordering take-out, drive-through or delivery services.
Blackburn then detailed activities that are not allowed under the governor’s executive order.
“People are no longer allowed to gather in groups of 10 or fewer, instead, if they are not involved in providing or receiving an essential service, they need to stay home,” Blackburn said. “Persons must avoid hair salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, gyms and message establishments. No going to work to businesses that provide non-essential services.”
The governor’s executive supersedes any city’s response to COVID-19, Blackburn said.
“The governor also made a statement this morning reiterating that his declaration was a ‘Stay At Home’ order,” Blackburn said. “We are well-aware of the impact that these decisions have on our local businesses. And when I say local businesses, I am talking about our friends and neighbors … people we have known for years and in some cases, all of our lives. It is those friends and neighbors, as well as countless others, living in Kerrville unknown to us, whose lives we hope to protect through these measures.”
Blackburn pointed out that senior citizens make up one-third of the county’s population and are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.
“Each of our behaviors can change the course of this viral pandemic,” Blackburn said.
