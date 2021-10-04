$5 million federal grant to fund new SU Engineering Department

President Charlie McCormick and the Schreiner University administration announced last Friday the grant award of $5 million in federal funds over five years to establish a brand new Engineering School at the local university.
In an announcement held outside the Tom Murray Administration Building, students, faculty and the public were invited to a ceremony announcing the good news.
SU Provost Travis Frampton was first at the microphone to say this news was about the future of Schreiner University; and he introduced McCormick to the podium to outline the importance of this funding grant.
McCormick opened with comments on the range of speculation preceding this announcement around campus, apparently concentrating on possible eateries that could be coming to the campus area.
The reality, he said, was even greater for the university, the Kerrville community and the Hill Country area.
“Today people choose small colleges for all kinds of reasons. Here we are a small environment, and we believe in the ‘power of small’ brimming with potential.”
McCormick said students can choose to attend Schreiner or some other small school because they want to be visible or to rise more quickly to prominent positions. And SU and other small schools have much to commend them for this.
But now, Schreiner University – as a Hispanic-serving university – also will be offering a degree in engineering.
McCormick said this grant was awarded from the U.S. Department of Education in the form of $5 million over five years specifically for science, technology, engineering and mathematics – “STEM” – and SU’s grant application was specifically for an engineering department.
“That will include aspects of mechanical engineering, civil engineering, possibly others, computer science and game designing,” he said.
And he added the possibilities of instructors and student majors in agriculture, both traditional and “craft ag.”
“A grant of this size allows these and other possibilities,” McCormick told the audience. “We’re going to be hiring a lot of people in the coming months.”
He talked about the faculty teaching students to “think critically and work collaboratively.”
“These new graduates will become the workforce in the Hill Country. And it wouldn’t surprise me to see them go out to work all across the world and start their own new businesses.”
McCormick listed the following Schreiner University personnel who worked on the grant application: Roy Bartels, advancement office; Andrew Kennedy, institutional assessment office/data; Travis Frampton, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs; Kunle Taiwo, computers; Brian Bernard, grant writer (“who got us here,” McCormick said); Bill Davis, dean of faculty; and Ross Rommel; vice chairman of the board of trustees.
McCormick said at this moment, when others are reeling from recent challenges, Schreiner University is on the verge of the creation of a new division within the university.
Frampton said the university recently has been dealing with a lot of challenges and frustrations, but this grant is a sign of growth here.
He said this grant and future progress would not have been possible without the leadership of President Charlie McCormick.
When the late-morning announcement and ceremony were over, Frampton and McCormick invited attending faculty members involved in the grant to gather for a celebratory photo, and included any current students in the audience who will be “majors” in any of these studies.
After the event was completed, Toby Appleton from the University Relations office said while this federal grant award was given as a $5 million amount to Schreiner, some other schools also got federal funds from the Department of Education, but not this full amount.
University officials said Schreiner previously received other funds that helped build and equip their current STEM Zone and a few other programs.
This five-year, $5 million grant basically continues that to add a full-blown engineering program.
