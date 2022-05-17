Lineup announced for ‘July 4 on the River’

What began as a small tradition has grown to one of the largest July 4 concert events in the state and this year’s festivities should not disappoint, following news of a busy holiday weekend announced Thursday during a press event held at the Arcadia Live Theater.
“We started this 12 years ago,” Kyle Bond, vice president of Kerrville Fourth on the River organization, said. “Our first year, Kevin Fowler was our headliner. It’s grown now to be one of the largest free concerts in the State of Texas. We are pretty proud of that fact.”
From that first concert, organizers and Kerrville’s own Robert Earl Keen partnered to produce what is now known as Robert Earl Keen’s 4th on the River.
Bond said the event is boost to the local economy, pumping in more than $1 million in sales tax revenue.
This year, it was announced that the holiday celebration will begin on Saturday, July 2, with a performance by the Band of Heathens at Arcadia Live. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and music will begin at 8:30 p.m.
On Sunday, July 3, a special appreciation event will be held at Arcadia Live for event sponsors, to include artists.
Then, on July 4, at 2 p.m., fesitivities begin with live music, food and entertainment vendors and beer booths opening.
Keen returns to headline the event, while opening acts announced so far are Del Castillo, a Tejano band; Kylie Frey and a special, unnamed, surprise guest chosen by Keen.
Fireworks are expected to begin at 9:30 p.m.
