Peterson Health details current visitation policy

Visitation restrictions remain in place at Peterson Regional Medical Center. PRMC continues to follow the guidelines and restrictions set by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services Commission.
As of May 18, Peterson Health moved from a no visitation policy at the hospital and all Peterson Health medical facilities to allowing one visitor per patient, per stay or appointment. While the policy has been in place for nearly a month, this weekend and on Monday, the hospital witnessed a surge in the number of people entering the hospital hoping to visit a family member, friend or loved one.
Shares Lisa Winters, Director of Marketing and Community Relations, “We can only guess that because the city and Governor have lifted many restrictions, the public might think that restrictions for hospital visitation have also been lifted. We continue to limit visitation to just one visitor total per patient, per stay. These restrictions remain in order to protect the health of our patients and employees and to help contain the spread of COVID-19.”
Winters adds that exceptions can be made for end-of-life patients or other exceptions determined by the nurse supervisor. The visitation restrictions are expected to remain in place until early August. Peterson Health continues to screen every designated visitor and offer a mask upon entry.
Peterson Health is grateful for the understanding and cooperation of the community during this difficult time.
For more information on the visitation restrictions, contact Audrey Cortez, Director of Patient Experience for Peterson Health at (830) 285-7841.
