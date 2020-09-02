Peterson Health, H-E-B to host flu clinic Sept. 9

Peterson Health and H-E-B will team up for their annual Flu Shot Clinic, Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Events Center on Highway 27.
This year’s clinic will be a drive through only featuring four lanes and four vaccination stations. Community members must remain in their car and masks are required. If you do not have one, a mask will be provided for you. This change from previous years is to protect the community and flu clinic staff from any chances of spreading COVID-19.
The flu shot clinic traditionally services an average of 1,000 community members. Peterson Health encourages children 4 and above to our senior population 65 and over to protect themselves from the flu and be immunized. Vaccines are available for children 4-6 if parents bring a physician’s prescription for the vaccine. A parent or legal guardian must be present for young people ages 4-18.
For people 65 and over, only the high dose immunization will be offered. Medicare B covers it 100%. For ages 64 and under, the vaccine is $24.99. Cash or check only are accepted.
Lisa Winters, Director of Marketing and Community Relations for Peterson Health stated, “Peterson Health and HEB are elevating health and improving lives by partnering each year and hosting this community flu shot clinic. EMS and Kerr County, along with Schreiner University nursing students and a host of volunteers make this event possible, and seamless. The four-lane drive up area will be a quick and convenient way to get your immunization without getting out of your car. Follow the directions of volunteers to steer your way to better health!”
For more information or questions about the 2020 vaccine, contact H-E-B’s pharmacy at (830) 896-0227.
