Texas adds unfunded mandate for County

County leaders considered the implementation of certain court magistrations, the need for stop signs on county roads and communications systems between emergency rescue agencies, as well as numerous other matters.
The meeting started with a prayer meant to uplift people going toward Easter and for the war in Ukraine.
Financial report
The county financial report presented by contract bookkeeper agent, Debbie Fraser, noted that the county’s books appeared to be in good order, and there were very few areas of any concern.
“The department heads do a good job,” Fraser said.
“We had a clean report,” said County Judge Rob Kelly.
Texas mandate
A new unfunded mandate from the state of Texas had just been instated with new rules that may cost the county more money.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Kathy Mitchell said that it had been implemented to take effect April 1, 2022, and that it consists of “lots of forms,” and felt that the court needs to hire someone to help fill them out.
She said that the magistration process basically makes the JPs input one set of data, and then put in another similar set, which consists of many forms and duplications.
Pct. 1 JP Mitzi French echoed Mitchell’s points, saying that trying to streamline the system “is a bit of a challenge.”
“We don’t have to set bail in jury indictments, but have to go into the bail forms and enter them all into PSR. It’s a bunch of redundant work.”
Pct. 2 J.P. J. R. Hoyne, on the other hand, said he did not find it very hard and after a while, said he had gotten used to the process.
He noted that to save time, the arresting officer(s) could help out in the first round of forms and lighten the load. He did not think the JPs needed extra help.
After some discussion, Kelly said that the courts should try to do their best and see how things go before the county decides if another employee is really needed.
Communications system
The county will be needing an upgraded communications system, said a representative from AACOG, Jeffery Wendling. The move was triggered when various emergency rescue agencies from Kerr County and the City of Kerrville were unable to communicate.
Wendling said Kerrville was able to fund their upgrade using the ARPA funds they had received.
“There is so much to learn,” Wendling said.
Kerr County is still pondering which one to use. While deciding, there will be some workshops on the matter, including presentations on two different systems by two different vendors. One meeting will take place next Monday.
Stop sign
One matter of a stop sign in Pct. 4, Hi Line Drive at Hills ‘n Dales, became heated when the court could not decide on whether or not a stop sign was needed.
The matter had been brought forth and supported by subdivision board president, Steve Lawrence, while long-time subdivision resident, Mark Fields, opposed it. Issues of cost and maintenance arose but did not appear relevant.
County Engineer Charlie Hastings said that the official standards for county roads, once brought to his attention, mandated a stop sign at the intersection.
While the matter was voted on, it only came to a vote with two approving, none opposing and three abstaining.
County Attorney Heather Stebbins went to research such a vote, later telling the court that since there was not a majority in favor, and three abstensions, that did not comprise a true vote.
Kelly reconvened to reconsider the matter and put it to a second vote. The second vote resulted in three voting for - Beck Gipson, Kelly and Pct. 4 Don Harris; with Pct. 1 Harley Belew voting against; and Pct. 3 Jonathan Letz abstaining.
Pets Alive report
Kerrville Pets Alive! leaders Karen Guerriero and Brenda Hughes updated the court on the agency’s progress, working to help save the animals from needless euthanasia. They recommended fire precautions such as additional fire extinguishers at the animal shelter.
They also broke the news that there will be the first large gala fundraiser for KPA! on Oct. 1 at the Museum of Western Art.
Paloma Ranch
roads and drainage
The court voted to approve a reduction letter of credit as financial guarantee for the construction of road and drainage improvements in the Paloma Ranch subdivision, Pct. 4, Final plat was approved Nov. 2, 2021. There was a letter of credit for $567,767 roads and drainage partly constructed. The letter of credit expired on Oct. 20, 2022. Guadalupe Bank authorised the reduction in this letter of credit in the amount of $207,815. Also, they have paid the contractor that amount, bringing the new credit amount needed to $359,951 for the remaining work.
Ag Extension transport
County Agent Justin Klinksiek received permission to obtain a new vehicle for the Ag extension program to help transport students to events or projects. Their earlier vehicle was a large van which needs to be replaced. Although smaller, the cost of the replacement is $33,489, at a $2,000 savings.
Easter cautions, Flat Rock Lake
Easter events at Flat Rock Lake were discussed, and Emergency Management Cordinator Dub Thomas said there will be Center Point Volunteer Fire Department on stand-by due to the fragile and overly dry conditions.
Thomas said he hopes that participants at the EasterFest, especially those cooking, will bring fire suppression devices or equipment such as fire extinguishers or water supplies.
“They need to use common sense,” he added.
Meanwhile, the court resolved to set more concrete measures in place.
County website
Clint Morris, who is performing duties for county public relations said that, with its bold move, the county’s revamped website is well on its way to being completed.
Although it has taken longer than they had hoped, Morris said, he added that the county will not reveal the final version until it is scheduled to be staged in about 30 days.
The personnel at IT, Morris said, “were doing extremely well,” and the project has not had too many bumps.
They are in the designing stage, and will be launching an inhouse version for review before the final version is revealed to the public.
County photographs sought
After talking with Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris, Morris said the county is accepting photographs of county locations, buildings and interesting features to be considered being placed on the website for locations around Kerr County.
“Everyone is taking pictures all the time lately, so we would like to see some of them,” he said.
He encouraged citizens to submit their entries to the county for consideration.
River Valley Ranch hearing
The court approved, by a vote of 5-0, holding a public hearing on May 23, 2022 for revision of River Valley Ranch, 2 lots.
National Day of Prayer
May 5, 2022 was recognised as the National Day of Prayer by proclamation. Pastor Matt Melton received permission to hold a prayer event at noon at the court house.
