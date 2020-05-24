Memorial Day event detailed

Kerr County officials will hold a limited Memorial Day Ceremony on the courthouse lawn on Monday, May 25, with public attendance limited to seating for 25 people.
Chairs will be spaced appropriately “distanced” from each other, for those attending.
If more than 25 people come, wanting to participate, once the 25 chairs are taken, all others attending will be expected to stand.
The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. near the War Memorial.
The program, arranged in the past week by the county’s Veteran Services Officers Marty Mistretta and Jennifer Sanchez with the help of their advisory board, is expected to last about 30 minutes and include:
• Announcements;
• Posting of the colors;
• Playing a recording of the National Anthem;
• The reading of some veterans’ names;
• “Taps” being played.
This plan was announced at the May 18 County Commissioners’ special meeting, and no speaker or leader was announced at the meeting.
There is rain forecast for next Monday; they noted; and Mistretta and commissioners agreed that if there’s bad weather, this event will be cancelled.
Mistretta said at the meeting that they are working with the county’s Information Technology Department to possibly record this ceremony, and then replay it on the county website for the public to hear later.
For more information on this county-sponsored event, call the VSO office at 792-2203 and leave a message; or call Lisa Walter, the county public information officer, at 792-2288; or visit the Kerr County website online at www.co.kerr.tx.us.com.
National cemetery
Alan Hill at the Hill Country Veterans Center in Kerrville reports that the chief official at Fort Sam National Cemetery in San Antonio notified him that no public programs are being allowed at national cemeteries for Memorial Day, including the cemetery in Kerrville on Spur 100.
Hill said he was told the cemetery will be open for individual public visitation, by the choice of local residents.
But there will be no flags posted officially on the gravestones or wreaths laid or any program held this year, due to COVID-19 precautions.
