KPUB awards $6K scholarships to Tivy’s Prado, Rendon

As a community-owned utility company, powering a better education and investing in the future of our youth is important to the Kerrville Public Utility Board.
For nine years now, KPUB has awarded two scholarships to deserving seniors in its service area to help make their college dreams a reality.
The scholarship awards are $6,000 overall to each 2021 KPUB scholarship recipient, with a $1,500 award issued annually that is renewable for up to four years. KPUB’s recipients are chosen by a scholarship selection committee based upon a short essay, economic need and accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, participation in school activities and community involvement.
“I serve on the KPUB Board of Trustees and have also served on the selection committee for KPUB’s scholarship program several years now,” said Bill Blackburn, mayor of Kerrville. “It always amazes me what outstanding young men and women we have here in our community. I am so impressed at how many students have amazing grades while managing to balance sports, school activities and even working.”
KPUB announced its 2021 scholarship recipients are two Tivy High School seniors, Cithlali Prado and Savannah Rendon. Prado has been accepted to Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and Rendon has been accepted to Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.
