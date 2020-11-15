County mulls housing

Commissioners discussed again a new housing development on Johnson Creek; and law enforcement data services, on Nov. 9.
Commissioner Jonathan Letz chaired this meeting in place of County Judge Robert Kelly. The judge was in another meeting the same morning.
Meadowbrook Retirement
Community
Commissioners received an engineering report from John Hewitt, the developer’s engineer for the Meadowbrook Retirement Community Manufactured Housing Rental Community Development Plan, Phase I, located at State Highway 27 West and Hoot Owl Hollow in Precinct 4.
He said they built two water detention ponds on the property, one each east and west, to avoid flooding adjoining properties when heavy rains occur, and direct runoff more directly to Johnson Creek. Each is 4-foot deep with an out-flow drain pipe and “riprap” to reduce as much as possible the damage that could be caused by floodwater rushing out, he said, and added “cubic feet per second” measurements for that water flow based on a 100-year flood.
Flows will be less than existing conditions, he said, and there would be no increase in flow coming out of the ponds.
Commissioners still questioned Hewitt about his 100-year flood criteria; and how water would be re-routed through the new ponds and drain pipes. They didn’t vote on this item, but again got protests from Aubrey Henderson and another nearby landowner that the new ponds aren’t sufficient to handle the water flows they’ve experienced before, coming under/across SH27 downhill to Johnson Creek. Henderson “wanted to go on record” that people living in the new homes will be cut off and unreachable by emergency crews in floods; and one new pond only turns the water toward one neighboring landowner’s property.
Developer Chris Mundahl said the ponds and drain pipes were designed to conventional engineering but he could move the pipes deeper into the ponds, reshape the opening of the pipes and add more riprap to slow water flow.
Law enforcement data services
Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer talked with the court about two data service and record management issues in his department.
He asked them to approve a new “Electronic Recovery and Access to Data” services agreement with EGI ERAD Group, saying in their enforcement and investigation of drug cases, the drug dealers are not dealing in cash so much now as in “green dot” cards with magnetic strips.
They can attach money amounts to the cards, and transfer money from one card to another fast and easily, he said.
He asked commissioners to approve an added electronic system that allows law enforcement to check the amounts of money on such cards immediately when confiscated as evidence, and then “lock” them to keep anyone from transferring money off the confiscated cards.
The fees for the ERAD Services would be paid out of seizure monies, Hierholzer said, adding “The druggies are paying for it themselves.” Commissioners approved this 4-0.
Hierholzer also asked the court’s approval for the new state and national Incode Public Safety Records Management Services with Tyler Technologies, saying the new coding services for law enforcement statistics is a requirement from the state and national level. So locally, he must replace the current “Odyssey” system with this new one.
And the SO and Information Technology have tried, but the old and new ones don’t work the same and cannot work together, he said, except the new system can “dump” into Odyssey but not vice-versa.
A drawback of the IPSRMS is that it lacks the same accessibility for the district attorneys and other court officials, Hierholzer said, for such things as civil and criminal warrants and case management. But he must have the new required system installed by Jan. 1, 2021.
The new one costs the same as Odyssey, and is provided by the same supplier, though.
Commissioners approved this 4-0.
Future meeting schedule
Moser asked colleagues to consider revising their current meeting schedule to return to having regular meetings on the second and fourth Monday mornings of each month; and to stop scheduling the recently-regular “off-Monday” meetings on the first and third Monday mornings.
He said they often spend the off-Monday meetings discussing money matters (bills, etc,) with the county auditor and/or county treasurer, but little other necessary business.
They noted the county judge can call a special meeting at his discretion, or if emergencies arise.
After a motion by Moser, and second by Letz, commissioners voted 4-0 set the official list of 2021 meetings on the second and fourth Mondays starting in January.
Burn ban, citations
Commissioners and Hierholzer agreed the burn ban in all precincts needs to be more strictly enforced under the current drought conditions and in light of recent fires across all precincts.
Hierholzer said his officers had been giving warnings lately instead of citations, but it’s time to return to stricter enforcement.
COVID-19 employee sick leave
Commissioners started this meeting with discussion on employees’ sick leave policies applicable to COVID cases, with Letz saying, “We’ve had a little bit of an outbreak at the courthouse; and employees don’t want to use their ‘sick leave time’.”
They’ve had about six people exceed their 80 hours; and Jennifer Doss, Human Resources, suggested they add another 80 hours maximum per month of sick time per employee under separate coding specifically for COVID cases.
They discussed requiring the affected employees to check their symptoms, and see a doctor to qualify for the added sick time. Hierholzer said in the SO, employees are told to get tested specifically for COVID and get the test results.
Commissioners agreed each employee should talk with their supervisor, too; and said there’s a new HR code for “COVID-sick” to track the added 80 hours/month of paid leave.
Doss also asked, how do they code and track the employees who have tested COVID positive and also are working from home part-time? Commissioners voted 4-0 to add the 80 hours of sick leave and to have HR could split those entries on time sheets as part COVID and part “working” as needed.
Courthouse COVID update
Doss updated commissioners on COVID-19 numbers among county staff, saying they have tracked 12 positive cases in November; and a total of 32 people affected.
She said as of Nov. 9, four have returned to work and three are self-monitoring. Of the 100 people in the courthouse on the staff, 11 affected employees means an infection rate of 10-11 percent. Commissioners agreed that’s high.
She said the HR department got definitions of “quarantine” versus “isolation” to consider; and the Texas Department of State Health & Human Services considers two or more confirmed cases an “outbreak.” She said all county employees got a list of possible symptoms to be aware of and self-check.
She read the symptom list in court; and Letz said they are asking the employees to “err on the side of caution” now.
Road & Bridge annual bids
Kelly Hofer, of the Road & Bridge Department, got court approval to go out for annual bids for materials including road base cold mix, aggregate, emulsion oil, and corrugated metal pipe, the materials needed for the department crews’ work.
She said bids would be due Dec. 10; and she’d return to court with all received bids on Dec. 14, for decisions to be made on suppliers for all those materials for the next year.
She also got court approval to purchase and have installed a commercial grade chain-link double gate from Secor Fence and Building Company, as a second entrance at their main office to the fenced area where they store chipped wood.
Their current single entrance has flooding problems in wet weather, making entry and exit difficult.
