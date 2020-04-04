KPD seeks help in identifying deceased male found in river

Kerrville Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River.
According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD public information officer, the body of a 20-30-year-old, white or hispanic male was discovered Friday, April 3, at 6:40 p.m. when officers were called to the 2700 block of Memorial Blvd after witnesses reported seeing a body floating in the river.
The Kerrville Fire Department responded and recovered the body from the river.
“The circumstances in which the deceased entered the river are the focus of an on-going investigation,” Lamb said. “There was no identification located on the body and his identity is unknown.”
The deceased male is described as being approximately 5 ft., 6 inches to 5 ft. 8 inches tall, with a very short “buzz cut type” haircut and a thin mustache and weighting approximately 180-210 pounds, Lamb said.
“He was found wearing a sleeveless white undershirt and black athletic shorts with a red border and yellow trim and black and green plaid boxer shorts,” Lamb said..
The victim’s body was taken to a local funeral home and an autopsy has been ordered, Lamb said.
Anyone with information that could lead ot the identification of this individual is asked to contact KPD Investigator Ed Holloway at (830) 258-1314 or the KPD non-emergency number at (830) 257-8181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.