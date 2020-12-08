New COVID-19 cases outpacing recoveries

Kerr County health authorities are now seeing new COVID-19 cases that outpace recoveries among local citizens, and added another fatality from the novel coronavirus today, Monday, Dec. 7.
“This is getting out of hand,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, coordinator of Kerr County Emergency Services, who is in charge of aggregating data from the state and local sources and tracking the trends in the pandemic’s impact.
Since the last report issued Thursday, there were 20 new cases added on Friday, Dec. 4, and 56 cases added over the weekend and Monday, he said. One new death was reported by Peterson Regional Medical Center. Peterson Health added 29 new reported cases on Tuesday.
The new totals bring our area to the following, per reports by the Texas Department of State Health Services and Peterson Regional Medical Center, are as follows:
Kerr County, Texas – Dec. 7, 2020:
• 329 ACTIVE cases
• 1,339 RECOVERIES
• 26 FATALITIES (*The most recent added today, Dec. 7, by PRMC)
• 21 HOSPITALIZATIONS (**A new record high for local patients receiving treatment for COVID-19)
“Between the new cases and the recoveries, we netted 26 new cases. Recoveries definitely are not happening as fast as new cases anymore, which is very troubling,” Thomas said.
Some of the new cases can be attributed to Thanksgiving social gatherings, and Thomas expects some of those infections picked up over the holiday and the weekend that followed to continue showing up in the numbers through the end of this week.
“At this point, you could get infected from a run to a store or a visit with a friend or relative. My point is, the virus is growing and spreading. We all need to take an active role in safety precautions. It’s going to take all of us to get this virus under control in our community,” Thomas said.
Part of being a responsible citizen is knowing if you have the virus and are contagious. “It’s possible for someone to think they don’t have COVID-19 simply because they aren’t feeling any severe symptoms. We are on the cusp of ‘cedar fever’ and allergic symptoms can sometimes mirror this virus. The best way to know you are not contagious is to seek out a test,” Thomas added.
Free COVID-19 testing will be offered Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Hill County Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy. 27 in Kerrville. “Citizens do not need an appointment or doctor’s order. They just need to show up at the center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and get a test at no charge. Results are delivered within 1-2 days,” Thomas said.
