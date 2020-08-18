Rotarians hosting food drive for Veterans Center

The Rotary Club of Kerrville’s Noon and Satellite Clubs will host a food drive to benefit the Hill Country Veteran’s Center on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Local residents are urged to donate non-perishable food items during this time at the HCVC, located at 411 Meadowview Lane. Popular items are cereal, peanut butter, crackers, boxed macaroni and cheese, Campbell’s Chunky soups, Dinty Moore beef stew, Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli, Chef Boyardee Spaghetti and Meat Balls, Hunt’s Manwich, Strawberry and Grape jam, Chili, Vienna Sausages, Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, Mayonnaise, Mustard and Ketchup.
The COVID-19 crisis is not over for families in our community who are hungry.
