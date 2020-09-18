‘Driving Skills Test’ one tool at ACC

Devin Sebek, physical therapist, at the Ambulatory Care Center rehabilitation gym, works with her patients to test for what most adults see as their most life-changing moment as they age - can I continue to drive, or do I have to give up my driver’s license?
“I do not have the capability of taking a license away from someone. I give my patients the ‘driving skills simulator’ test, and send the information to the patient’s doctor. After that, it’s between the person’s doctor and the Department of Motor Vehicles,” Sebek said.
But that question of whether the person can continue to drive is usually the first thing each patient asks her when they come to take the test.
Sebek said she sees older patients sometimes when family members are worried about them driving. But some of her patients also are in their late 30s or in their 40s.
That discussion and request is made first by the patient or his or her family, to the patient’s primary physician.
If the physician agrees the patient needs to take the “driving skills simulator test,” the doctor refers the patient to Sebek at the ACC.
Sebek described her tests as “cognitive screening” first, followed by a visual screening that tests the person’s visual perception of shapes and colors and knowledge of traffic signs.
She tests their peripheral vision to make sure the person can see cars or persons or animals coming into their line of travel from the side.
“I also test their visual memory, like after you see a speed limit sign flash past on the roadside, do you remember what that last speed limit sign said?”
No, she does not have a car inside the ACC building.
She has a desktop-size computer screen on a counter, with a connected steering wheel, and gas and brake pedals connected at the floor.
The computer program includes a speedometer; and three basic kinds of roads – a busy city street, a rural road, and a wet road after a rain.
“The computer records how quickly the patient reacts to shapes or things on the computer screen, and then hits the proper brake or gas pedal,” Sebek said.
“I can have people or animals show up on the roadside to run across in front of them. We couldn’t get a whitetail deer for the program, but I have a wolf shape and a couple others,” she said. “And for the rainy road part, the windshield wipers actually go back and forth across the screen.”
Sebek said she gives a separate hand-eye coordination test.
“I test their cognitive memory to identify pictures of animals on the computer screen. And I draw a round clock face on a piece of paper, and ask them to put the clock hands on it in the proper positions when I tell them what time to mark on it.”
She said she also talks to them about “abstract similarities,” for example, how are an apple and an orange alike? (They’re both fruits.)
She asks orientation questions about time and dates and places.
“It’s a pretty thorough cognitive and screening process. Family members worry about their relatives getting lost on the road. Or they can’t remember where they were going when they left home. Or they left with a destination in mind, but forgot where to find that destination after they got out on the road in the car,” Sebek said. “If they’ve lost their memory, that can get scary.”
She said sometimes a patient already talked to their doctor and family about memory loss.
Sometimes the patient themselves asks for the referral for this test, to check their driving skills to still be safe on the road, she said.
“The computer test usually takes about an hour and a half; and then I spend another half-hour taking with each patient about the results of their individual tests,” she said. “I also talk with any family members that came here with them.”
If the patient passes the tests, Sebek calls the patient’s doctor, and faxes him or her the whole assessment form with her recommendation.
She said if necessary, a person can ask the local Department of Public Safety to take the actual driving test again with the DPS, to be sure.
If the patient does not pass one or more parts of the ACC tests, Sebek said, “It depends on which part of the test they didn’t pass. I notify the doctor, and the ACC has some therapies here that would help.”
Possible therapies could be for cognition and memory through speech therapy, she said.
A person’s reaction time could be improved through physical therapy or occupational therapy.
Vision problems might be helped by occupational therapy.
Strength or range of motion problems could be treated through physical therapy.
“I send ‘initial plans of care’ to people’s doctors at the beginning, too,” she said.
Sebek has been administering the driving skills tests about six months, but she previously worked in Peterson Health’s Acute Rehab unit for four years.
