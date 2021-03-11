Antler Relays renamed to honor Dobbs

Already a member of Tivy’s Athletic Hall of Fame, Coach Charlie Dobbs had another recognition bestowed upon him when the Antler Relays were renamed in his honor during pre-race festivities Thursday, Mar. 4.
Going forward, the annual event will be referred to as the Coach Charlie Dobbs-Antlers Relays. Dobbs’ arrival in Kerrville back in 1972 coincided with the meet’s inauguration, but the startup of what has become a springtime staple was not his only contribution to the sport or KISD student-athletes.
Dobbs was Tivy’s head track and field coach for 30 years. From 1981 to 1993 his teams won seven district titles, two regional championships, and had at least one athlete qualify for the state meet every year over that time span. The 1984 squad finished third at the state meet. Dobbs promoted the sport by being active in AAU track and field programs, and also served as chair of the track advisory board to University Interscholastic League.
“I was here for the first Antler Relays organized by Doug Young who was the head coach my first year in Kerrville. It’s (the recognition) quite an honor,” said Dobbs.
“I spent a lot of hours coaching track and field and had some great kids,” Dobbs said.
Even now, of 34 Tivy High track and field records set during the Dobbs era “only seven or eight have changed,” said Tivy girls Head Coach Kevin Pope.
“Actually, Coach Grant Palmer and I had been thinking about it (the renaming) for years. We were unsure that Coach Dobbs would go along with it because that’s just the sort of person he is. He never has sought publicity. It’s always been about the kids,” said Pope.
“Coach Dobbs did give his approval for the field house to be renamed for him, but that is in a committee that has to approve the recommendation and it is still going through the process,” said Pope.
Coach Crawford (head boys coach Jason Crawford) and I also talked about it and it's just the right thing to do and honestly, it's something that should have been done years ago, and is so appropriate for all that coach Dobbs did while he coached at Tivy. He’s an absolute legend in track and field and deserves to be honored,” Pope said.
Palmer later coached alongside the man he refers to as a mentor and guru.
“It's a well-deserved honor,” said Palmer who is a 1975 Tivy graduate.
“Coach Dobbs came when I was in eighth grade. In seventh, we were last at the district track meet. My eighth grade year, we went to Del Rio and were district champions,” Palmer said.
“He coached and taught at Peterson Middle School, but took over the high school programs in the early 1980s and we got some regional championships. He was both the boys and girls’ coach. When I graduated from Texas A&M in 1980, I became the head girls’ coach, and was able to coach alongside him. He was a father figure and I couldn't have asked for anybody better to work with,” said Palmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.