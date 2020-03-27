Restaurants try to adapt to restrictions

Everybody in the Kerrville area who has favorite restaurants and menu items is now facing a new landscape of using online menus, restaurant apps on smart phones, and phone numbers for take-out and delivery.
Blame it all on COVID-19.
To fight community spread, Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered bars and restaurants closed and public gatherings limited to 10 people or less. Kerrville’s restaurant owners are suffering.
Rails – a Café at the Depot
Owners Melissa Southern and John Hagerla have been serving “contemporary American cuisine” at Rails for 16 years in the renovated train depot with two historic markers.
They recently added a guesthouse on their grounds in addition to the Event Hall that was already hosting group events, and their bakery/candy store.
But like most food service locations across Kerr County, that daily operation plan has been superseded by new rules to limit “community spread” of the COVID-19 virus.
Even before the governor’s announcements, Southern said her guesthouse customers were calling to cancel their reservations.
The local cost to the Kerrville community is interrupted income to the owners and staff, possible staff layoffs and scrambling to offer alternative services such as take-out, and delivery by Grub Runners and others.
At first Southern thought they could continue dine-in service by seating patrons farther apart, and keep their 25 servers employed. But new rules from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took that option away from the already-fluid situation last week.
“We prepare everything ‘organic’ when we can; and we don’t fry anything,” Southern said. “We only use olive oil, and the food is yummy but still healthy.”
She said before changes required by COVID-19, Rails was open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with continuous service, and a staff that included some who have worked for her more than 15 years.
But she was speaking from a nearly empty dining room by mid-week last week, even before Abbott called for such public gathering spaces to be closed.
“Normally Spring Break would be very busy for us. We have wonderful local regular customers and great visitors who come here.”
She said capacity for their restaurant is 45 people inside and 50 on their patio. “We were taking reservations but they weren’t required,” she said. “And we can offer beer and wine.”
The new rules draw firm lines between “essential businesses” such as grocery stores, hospitals, doctors’ offices, and gas stations; compared to restaurants, movie theaters and other social events.
“We’ve had other interruptions over the years, including ice storms and Hurricane Harvey. But even in the case of Harvey, we helped cook the food the American Red Cross served to people including the refugees from the coast,” Southern said.
She said under the new rules to close, they can fill take-out orders; and people can order wine to go with their orders of food. She said they carry some unusual wines, and have had some consistently favorite dishes stay on their menu, even though they changed other things on the menu every six months.
Southern said Rail’s staff have always had “an extensive sanitizing protocol” while making customers feel at ease being out.
“We’re still a small town, after all,” she said.
But even the early stages of COVID-19, their staff/servers were cleaning high-touch surfaces every hour and using single-use sanitizing wipes on tables and chairs; while removing all reusable items such as salt and pepper shakers from tables. She said they also were offering single-use tableware.
“We’re going through a lot of gloves for serving,” Southern said last week, “and practicing social distancing. But customers have their favorite tables and some don’t want to move. And they’re not hugging us hard. I miss that.”
She said their patio as popular, as a very pleasant place where people could even take their pets. (Their menu included items on a dog menu.)
Last week she said she knew some places were shutting down to providing only take-out. But she didn’t want to do that because it would affect her staff. “We made promises to our staff to keep them on board.”
“I think about our local businesses and customers telling me they came in to try to support the restaurants. We have a nice community and that’s what makes Kerrville special,” Southern said.
Her agreement as of late last week was to work with Grub Runners Delivery Service, to provide Rails food to customers, via online and paper menus as needed.
Grub Runners
Rebekah and Michael Haynes and Rachel Quillen are partners in this two-year-old delivery service, Rebekah Haynes said.
They offer delivery from area restaurants to residents in Kerr residents as far away as Center Point, Hunt and Ingram.
In this service, the customer can request or use an online menu or app on a computer or smart phone to order food from a local restaurant, and pay for the food with a credit or debit card. Such delivery services usually add a fee for their service on top of food cost.
Haynes said they already offer free delivery (no added fee) to customers 55 and over.
In this emergency period, they are partnering with Rails for free delivery, while continuing free delivery to the elderly.
She said their employees are all “food-service handler-certified” and have sanitizers in their cars. They usually deliver within 45 minutes or less, and also can leave the food in boxes on customers’ porches, “contact-less,” by previous agreement when ordering, she said, if customers don’t want physical contact with the delivery person.
Haynie said she used to live in San Antonio; and used a like service there, after getting home from work late and not wanting to go out again.
The Grub Runners are familiar with the area restaurants, and she said when customers call, they can discuss what food the caller likes, or doesn’t, and where to get the best XX or YY.
Some customers are calling them twice a day now. And she knows of one customer who called their number when she was having a stroke at home because that was the only phone number she could remember.
Southern said they’re “doing it the Kerrville way; and customers ask for specific servers or are repeat customers.”
Haynie said grown children elsewhere have set up accounts for their parents here. They don’t deliver to Tivy High School but do go to Ingram and Foundations Academy, and to Peterson Hospital staff and patients. The rule is within 6 miles of the courthouse for $6.99; and 6.1 to 11.5 miles for $8.99.
Billy Gene’s
Crystal and Ty Smith, owners of Billy Gene’s on Junction Hwy., said the restaurant opened in May 1996, and they are the most recent owners. The usual full staff is 60 people this time of year.
“Now we are down to 15 servers this week, and there are not 15 people here,” Ty said last week. “And we’re down to two people on the line in the kitchen. March is usually our busiest month, and this is usually our busiest week”
“We’re trying to operate as normal until mandated otherwise; and we’re seating people at a distance,” Crystal said.
Because of COVID-19, they are delivering to customers on orders of $25 or more; and they’re continuing to offer take-out. They put their menu on their website and Facebook.
Their hours, before COVID-19, were 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Ty added, “subject to business, when we’ve had enough people to keep to that.”
“It’s overwhelming how many people have given us big thank-you’s and said, ‘You’re still open!’” Crystal said.
“We were having a record year,” Ty said. “This costs us money, to keep the dining room open, it affects the staff even when we have five, not 60. For a business owner, it’s easier to close the doors. But we love these people. We want to provide jobs for them as long as the city and state allow. Some of them have been here 15 years, and many are fulltime and single mothers who pay for childcare.”
The Smiths noted they removed the butter pats from the tables, and the tables are wiped every time between uses and so are the condiments.
Ty said in the restaurant business, they’re always inspected, and they’ve been wiping each menu after each use.
Ty said their business operates on ”thin margins” and the COVID-19 situation has disruptive effects.
Crystal saw this situation called “a slow bleed,” and said she doesn’t know how start-ups are handling this.
Grape Juice
Patrick Wilt said on Friday the governor’s announcement of closures at least give him and Keri some direction.
Starting Tuesday, they planned to offer no inside dining, but to-go orders and drive-through. They were still discussing whether delivery is an option.
“And the governor opened the way for us to sell beer and wine with those orders. We’ll mark our parking spaces for take-out only.”
Wilt described their business as “designed with ‘butts in seats’ and with 20 people on the staff, the industry is on slim margins at best, 10-13 percent.”
He said they’d set a possible fee for delivery.
“It’s fortunate we have no debt but we don’t want to eat up all that to get through this, whatever it is,” Wilt said. “I talked with Jeremy Walther at Pint & Plow, who was saying he was not going to close down. It made me feel better to hear him say that. But we’re down to a staff meeting each day, so I can make sure they’re all eating one square meal a day. We have to roll up our sleeves and ‘white-knuckle it out.’ I think this closure is the wrong thing to do. We do just as much retail up front, and we’re a community livingroom. We don’t know yet how much banks and insurance could help. This is a lot of God and a lot of ‘Keri-talk’.”
He said events up to last Friday were “preparation for everything and preparation for nothing.” But people came in and bought wine and placed to-go orders for food. But the way business had been, they were true to the 10-persons or less rule. “It all went downhill after brunch Saturday.”
Patrick and Keri Wilt opened Grape Juice in late September 2009.
Hippie Chicks
Owners Karyl Ann Franklin and daughter Sarita Silva have been located in the 200 block of Quinlan Street for more than four years. While they have always been a bakery, Franklin said they added breakfast sandwiches and quiche two years ago.
They also have produced wedding and specialty cakes, and holiday pies especially at Thanks- giving and Christmas.
In addition to ongoing concerns about their “bottom line” financially, especially expenses they could not change or balance better by changing other prices, Franklin said just in the past few weeks, weddings were cancelled and their income from cakes and other food was cut down drastically.
“We decided earlier in the winter to close on April 26. Then the president, governor, mayor and council made their announcements about the virus.”
The mother and daughter are the only staff, and while they love the work and their customers, she said they have to start looking out for themselves.
“Our name has been our first draw. I always told people I was the old hippie. But we always wanted people to feel like they were at home in our shop, to come in and ‘just be.’ And all our food is homemade.”
She said their bakery business was intended to be longterm, and they’ve made lifelong friends. They’re considering offering to-go and curbside service, and social media and their phone number is their lifeline to the community.
“We’re working by ‘faith before fear’ and protected by God’s love that allows us to make our decisions,” Franklin said. “We’ll do our part as citizens and humans. We’ll miss more than anything the people. There’s no anger here; it’s prevention. But most people come in here with upbeat attitudes. It has been nice to sit and have breakfast with customers. I’ll miss that,” Franklin said.
Cartewheel’s
At Cartewheels on Water Street, the owner didn’t want to be interviewed, only saying starting March 25, she would be open Wednesday-Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for ready-made meals and limited take-out.
Orders can be called in at 257-7171 and customers can check the Facebook page for updates.
