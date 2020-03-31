Peterson Health officials have updated their afternoon announcement regarding Kerr County's first COVID-19 confirmed case.
"Today, Kerr County received their first positive COVID-19 patient. Peterson Health can now report that the individual is an employee," Cory Edmondson, Peterson Health president and CEO, said. "The individual, who had travel history, was admitted to PRMC after self-reporting symptoms related to COVID-19, then was later discharged home for isolation."
The individual and all PRMC staff followed all standard precautions, accepted protocols and procedures to protect medical staff, employees, and patients.
“While we were hoping Kerr County would not see a positive COVID-19 case, if we had to have a best case scenario this might be it. As a Peterson employee, the individual was armed with all of the right information and instructions through our diligent preparedness and education to all employees since the outbreak of this virus," Edmondson said. "We are proud of how this individual handled the situation from the beginning by recognizing the symptoms, self-reporting, and self-isolating.”
Peterson Health reports that the individual remains at home and is reportedly recovering. Edmondson reminds our community that is important now, more than ever, to continue the following:
* Continue recommended social distancing.
* Avoid contact with people who are sick.
* Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
* If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol based hand sanitizer.
* Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
* Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
* Don’t go to work if you are sick.
Peterson Health will continue to update the community on additional cases, if needed, on their website at www.petersonhealth.com, as well as in their one-minute audio message featured on the site. Peterson Health has also established a COVID-19 hotline for questions and for answers. The number is manned by registered nurses and is open from 6am-Midnight, seven (7) days a week. Call (830) 896-4200 and select Option 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.