Kerrville partners with NASA for upcoming eclipse events

The City of Kerrville has announced that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has selected Kerrville as a primary partner location for the annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. NASA will be broadcasting these events live from our beautiful town in the heart of the Texas Hill Country.
NASA’s live broadcast will include coverage and provide a front-row seat to the eclipse events. NASA experts from across the country will be explaining the science behind the eclipse and how NASA studies it, all while celebrating with our community. NASA experts will be on-site at our events to engage with the public and share the ways NASA studies the Sun and uses that information to understand its impact on Earth, throughout our solar system, and beyond. NASA’s programming will be a great addition to our already-planned community events, the 2023 Kerrville River Festival and 2024 Kerrville Eclipse Festival “Dark in the Park.”
“We are absolutely thrilled that NASA selected us for both eclipse experiences,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “This is a great opportunity for our community, and we are expecting a significant tourism impact in 2024 for the Total Solar Eclipse due to our alignment in the path of totality. We were the only Texas location selected by NASA, and we are honored to host and work with such a well-known and prestigious agency.”
Visit www.kerrvilleeclipse.com for more information, and follow @kerrvilletxeclipse on Instagram and the Kerrville Eclipse Facebook page for eclipse-related updates.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
