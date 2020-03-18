KISD Trustees pass resolution, waive policies in light of COVID-19

Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees just completed a “Special Meeting” to discuss possible options for the district and administration in light of the threat caused by COVID-19.
While KISD Superintendent Mark Foust has not reached a decision about students and staff returning to their respective campuses at end of spring break, Wednesday night’s meeting helped forge a path toward making that decision, which he has promised will be announced tomorrow, Thursday, March 19.
During Wednesday night’s meeting, trustees unanimously passed a "Board Resolution Regarding Emergency Declaration COVID-19 Response.”
The resolution addressed how the district's administration would make purchases in the event of a district-wide closure as well as how to pay staff and adjust the current grading system to accommodate students should delay or closure occur.
“If we need to close school, we (KISD Board) have waived certain policies so that we could pay staff and modify our grading policies and procurement policies,” Foust said.
In addition, the KISD Trustees approved a move to allow board meetings to be livestreamed beginning Monday night at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
More information will be provided on where and how to view the meeting.
