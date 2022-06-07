Local boy helps with grass fire

Quick reaction by local third-grader Daniel DeLeon helped bring a dangerous situation to a safe conclusion.
“I had just picked up Daniel at the Kroc Center and we pulled out on Holdsworth” said Randee DeLeon, Daniel’s mother, “and he saw smoke and another guy trying to put out a grass fire and Daniel said he wanted to go help.”
She said they had bottled water in the car for family night at Starkey Elementary where Daniel is a student, so he asked her to pull over and let him use the water to help put out the fire.
“We do the fire safety training around our house and he’s watched videos, “ she said, “so he knew what needed to be done.”
Daniel jumped out of the car and began pouring the water onto the flames and luckily, the Kerrville Fire Department and Kerrville Police arrived shortly after.
This incident wasn’t the first time Daniel had put his fire safety training to good use.
“We were at my mother-in-law’s house last July 4th,” DeLeon said. “We had finished popping fireworks and had thrown everything in a trash can.”
Fire erupted in the trash can and Daniel ran to get a fire extinguisher and put it out, his mother said.
When she asked him what he wants to be when he grows up, Daniel quickly told her, “I want to be a fireman.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.