Summer Reading program underway

Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library has rolled out its Summer Reading Program once more — and Kerrville children and adults alike are gearing up for two months of exciting literacy events and other interactive activities.
While the library hosts summer reading programming every summer, Assistant Library Director Danielle Brigati said that this is the first year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that she’s seen full participation again.
Students who choose to participate in the summer reading program can obtain reading logs at the library on which they can track their hours of reading.
“Each circle on the reading log is half an hour worth of time,” said Brigati. “At the end of the summer they get prizes based on how much they read. If they read six hours, they get a book and a prize – if they read 25 hours, they get a book and two prizes.”
The library also hosts an end-of-summer awards and pizza party for all participating students, where they receive their reading awards and celebrate literacy and reading, Brigati added.
“The Summer Reading Program encourages that lifelong reading habit, helps that ‘summer slide’ that kids sometimes have in academics because they’re not in school, and stimulates interest in the library,” she said. “It also helps support reluctant readers and incentivizes it so there are all these fun programs to attend and kids see the library as a good place to go.”
Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library also offers other summer interactive programming, such as a weekly Lego program and crafting program, as well as weekly movies and performances at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts.
The library also offers an adult summer program through which patrons can obtain a game board with 30 activities and pick 10 activities that they want to do. Once they check off 10 of their activities, they get to put their registrations into a bin. Library staff will pull for prizes, raffle-style, for the adults at the end of the summer.
“All our programs are free,” Brigati said. “There is no cost to attend any of the programs. It’s fun to see all the kids in the library – it’s kind of like an eight-week party, and it celebrates libraries.”
Brenda Gale, a former library employee, told the Community Journal that her two grandchildren, aged eight and six, love the library’s summer programs.
“They do Lego Club on Mondays, often we do the movies on Tuesdays, Wednesdays we definitely do the programs at the Cailloux,” Gale said. “They so look forward to it.”
Gale said her grandchildren enjoy the reading challenge and are motivated by the promise of an end-of-summer pizza party and prizes.
“Over the summer, when they get here, I ask, ‘So what are we doing today?’ and nine times out of 10 it’s the library,” she said.
For more information on Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program or other summer programming, visit the City of Kerrville’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov. Website visitors can see the full library calendar and register students for library events online.
