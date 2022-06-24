Suspect arrested in threat made to KISD schools

A 22-year-old former Kerrville resident was arrested last week after making threats against Kerrville Independent School District campuses.
“On Monday, June 13 at about 4:45 p.m. a male caller called a Kerrville Independent School District office and made several threatening comments during the course of the phone call,” Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, public informations officer, said. “KISD staff immediately reported this to KPD and KPD officers and detectives began investigating the source of the call.”
According to Lamb, KPD detectives were able to determine the call was placed by Hunter Richter, 22, who now lives in San Antonio.
“SAPD (San Antonio Police Department) was contacted and briefed on the call,” Lamb said. “SAPD officers responded to Richter’s residence and interviewed him.”
As a result of the SAPD interview and KPD’s investigation, an arrest warrant for Richter was obtained and he was arrested Tuesday, June 14 by SAPD, Lamb said.
Richter was initially booked in the Bexar County Jail and then was tranferred to the Kerr County Jail on Friday, June 17, where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.
On Wednesday, June 15, KISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust sent a letter to the “KISD family” explaining the situation and that Richter was in custody.
“We take any threat to the safety of our children or our schools very seriously and will prosecute a threat to the full extent of the law,” Foust said. “This summer we are actively assessing our safety protocols for our schools and considering additional mitigations for our district facilities.”
In addition, Foust said Richter has been issued a “No Trespass” and will not be permitted on any KISD property at any time.
