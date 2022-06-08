Fast-moving fire

Dry, windy conditions helped fuel a fire through 10 acres of junk and brush over the weekend in Kerrville South, taxing local firefighters and threatening nearby homes. The cause of the structure fire is still under investigation.
Incident Commander Chief Wes Gordon, of the Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, said the cause of the blaze is under investigation, but praised the response of multiple fire departments.
“We worked really well together and were able to save many structures in the area,” Gordon said. “We did a really good job of setting up a defensive attack.”
According to Gordon, the call reporting the fire in the 100 block of Ute Trail was received at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.
The fire was under control within four hours, Gordon said.
“We were able to start sending units home at 7:30-8 p.m., Gordon said. “We stayed on scene until 11 p.m., but we were back out there Sunday morning, putting out hot-spots.”
The narrow roads and brushy terrain posed a challenge for the many responding departments and water hydrants were not available.
“We set up two drop tanks to provide water to the engines,” Gordon said.
According to Gordon, at least five brush trucks were on scene, as well as multiple fire engines.
“We had the brush trucks in the valley and the tenders (fire engines) protecting structures on the hill,” Gordon said. “We set up one drop tank at the intersection of Ute and Indian Oaks and the other up the hill.”
Gordon said a structure, several motorhomes and vehicles were destroyed by fire at the site where the fire originated.
“Because of the wind, the fire traveled very fast and actually reached the back fence of three homes in the 100 block of Kerrville South Street,” Gordon said.
The fire started at a residential location in the 100 block of Ute Trails, Gordon said. The investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, he said.
In addition to TCVFD, members of the Kerrville Fire Department, Center Point VFD, Ingram VFD, Mountain Home VFD and Comfort VFD also responded.
“For the past three years, we’ve been doing joint training with all of the departments on moving water in rural areas,” Gordon said. “We are able to sustain pumping operations for four hours without running out of water.”
The training utilizes the drop tank operation, where water is continually added to the tank while brush trucks and fire engines continually refill their units with water for continued fire fighting.
