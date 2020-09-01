Virtual style show, boutique sale to benefit HCYR

The “Healing Hearts Style Show and Auction” presented by HCTC and the Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary is going virtual this year due to ongoing concerns about large gatherings in this time of COVID-19.
The decision to go virtual initially felt like a setback, but they quickly realized it presents an opportunity to engage all HCYR supporters, no matter where they live.
The HCYR Auxiliary is producing a moving and entertaining one-hour event which will air on Sept. 24 from 7-8 p.m.
Throughout the 44-year history Hill Country Youth Ranch has offered a variety of enrichment programs designed to identify gifts in the children and help them develop skills that contribute to their healing and sense of self-worth.
These programs cover a wide range of activities in the arts (music, drama, dance, painting, photography, creative writing), horsemanship and animal care, cooking, baking, recreational sports, and outdoor education. These programs are transformational in the lives of the children and provide a foundation for future development and success.
Collectively they refer to these programs as Residential Education.
They are supplemental to the children’s schooling and are delivered all year but occur in greatest concentration in the summer months.
The annual budget for these activities is $270,000 with $140,000 provided by foundations and other annual partners, leaving $130,000 to raise each year.
This year has been especially challenging, with school ending early and the need to schedule activities for a longer than normal timeframe. The goal of this event is to raise $75,000 or more to help meet this budget need.
Participants in this year’s Healing Hearts Fiesta will have the opportunity to watch the event from the comfort of their home. The event will be live-streamed via Zoom which can be connected via computer and a streaming device to a television for easy viewing. The event will feature videos highlighting the Residential Education programs, a style show of the best fashions available for sale in the HCYR Thrift Shop, raffle, silent and live auction items, and a general donation appeal. Participants will have access via smartphone or tablet to a platform for buying tickets, placing bids, and making donations.
Individual tickets, couples tickets, ambassador ticket blocks, and sponsorships are all available for purchase on the event website and, in addition to indicating support, allow early access to start bidding on silent auction items several weeks in advance of the event date.
For those in the local area, a followup Thrift Shop boutique sale is scheduled for Sept. 27 from 2-6 p.m. Proceeds from this sale will go towards the overall event total.
To purchase event and raffle tickets, go to https://one.bidpal.net/ healinghearts20 or simply text healinghearts20 to the number 243725 to receive a text back allowing you one-click access to the platform. Make plans now to join this terrific annual event.
For more information, or questions, contact Ashley Phillips. HCYR Development Associate via e-mail at development@youth-ranch.org or call (830) 367-6161.
