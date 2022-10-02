Buzzie’s BBQ soon to restructure

Big changes are coming by the end of the year for the iconic Buzzie’s BBQ restaurant at the corner of Francisco Lemos and Schreiner streets. Rumors abound in the community about the future of the business.
“We are not closing, but we are relocating to family owned property on Memorial Blvd,” said Buzzie Hughes, owner and namesake of the restaurant.
Hughes has been recognized with multiple awards for is barbeque by Texas Monthly and others.
“We are simply getting rid of the overhead,” Hughes said, “and we can’t hire reliable help anymore.”
Hughes plans to convert an existing welding shop building at 2926 Memorial to a commercial kitchen and operate out of the building with his existing food trailers at events.
“There will be no indoor eating, for now, but hopefully later we can go back to having on-site dining,” he said.
Buzzie opened his first barbeque restaurant in Comfort 30 years ago and then later purchased an abandoned building once used as laundromat at the corner of Lemos and Schreiner. The successful business found a new home and a larger following in Kerrville.
In June 2007 a devastating fire totaled the restaurant, but from the ashes grew a new modern building on the same site that opened only five months later on Nov. 1, 2007. The restaurant and meeting room venue has hosted numerous events over the years for political candidates and activities in addition to private parties of all kinds.
“The past two years have been really tough. The cost of brisket and ribs and all the other supplies needed have sky-rocketed,” Hughes said. “I can’t go up on my prices to match the inflated prices. People are not spending money to eat out.”
Hughes said he has always purchased supplies locally as much as possible and the things he used to buy have gone up in price or are not available when he needs them, so he has had to rely more on commercial food suppliers who deliver and are higher priced.
Buzzie’s future
“I love what I do and I will continue the catering business out of the new location. I already have several large events booked. We’re staying steady and working hard,” Hughes added.
He plans to begin renovation of the welding shop building in the next few weeks and will be looking for contractors to finish the building out by the end of the year.
The current restaurant property is up for sale and he is hopeful that he will have a contract on the property soon.
“This year has been really slow. People are just not spending money to eat out. It’s not that I want to get out of the business, but it’s the economic situation we are in. I am excited about the change.”
