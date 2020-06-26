Peterson Health reports two new cases Friday, total 73

Peterson Health Infection Prevention Nurse Pam Burton has reported two additional new COVID-19 cases for Kerr County in her daily update Friday afternoon, bringing the total number to 73.
She also reported that there zero patients admitted to Peterson Regional Medical Center as of Friday afternoon.
Of the county's 73 positive coronavirus cases, an estimated 21 have recovered and 52 have been reported over the past 10 days, with the numbers slowing down over the past two days.
Records also show that one Kerr County resident has died due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.