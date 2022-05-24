‘Fur Ball’ planned for Oct. 1 to benefit KPA!

Kerrville Pets Alive, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit, will host its inaugural annual fundraiser—the first KPA Fur Ball—this fall on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m., at the Museum of Western Art.
The most elegant party animals in the Hill Country community will gather together for this gala to support KPA’s mission to save adoptable cats and dogs impounded at Kerr County Animal Services from euthanasia.
“The Fur Ball has been a dream of mine since our nonprofit was formed in the fall of 2019,” said Karen Guerriero, KPA President. “Our board is so excited to bring the first event of this kind to the Kerrville area that will benefit animal welfare. We have a wonderful committee of women who have big plans in store for our ball—it will be a formal affair with a funky and fun twist to it.”
KPA was founded with a dream for every shelter animal in Kerr County to get a real chance at the life they deserve.
Since KPA’s inception, there has been a substantial decrease in the number of pets euthanized here in Kerr County—the euthanasia rate at KCAS has dropped from a staggering 60 percent all the way down to 3 percent. This has been achieved through the help of KPA’s rescue partners and life-saving donations from animal lovers in the Kerrville community.
The new Fur Ball will feature live entertainment, dinner, dancing, a full open bar and silent and live auctions to support the nonprofit’s fundraising efforts. While attendees will not be bringing their own pets to the event, KPA will have rescue animals present at the event that have been adopted and placed into loving homes already. The committee also has plans for a “cuddle lounge” space with animals for Fur Ball guests to love on and a few other unique event features to make this a one-of-a-kind Hill Country affair.
“Seating is very limited and is selling quickly for the event, so quickly that we’ve sold about half of our event seating already through sponsorships and individual tickets,” said Guerriero. “We anticipate the event will be sold out by summertime. Please get your tickets now for a night of cattin’ around and a doggone good time for our life-saving cause!”
Faux fur only is requested at this event. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available on the KPA website at kerrvillepetsalive.com/ furball.
For event questions, please contact either of KPA’s Fur Ball co-chairs, Wendy Grona, (830) 459-3719; or Allison Bueche, (830) 329-5173.
KPA has operated solely on private donations since it was founded with 100 percent volunteers and no paid staff. The KPA Board has a lofty goal that this will become the nonprofit’s signature annual fundraiser to support about half of the organization’s annual budget—and the more funds raised from the event, the more animals that KPA can save within our community.
KPA’s focus is on saving animals from euthanasia in Kerr County, however that is achieved. Quite often it is by working with our local rescue partners and providing funding to our other animal welfare organizations when needed. Know that your gift will be put to the best use for at-risk animals in our community.
Together, we save more lives, and ensure a happy ending for Kerr pets, Guerriero said.
